Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Sensational Salah makes history in Reds rout

Liverpool thrashed arch-rivals Manchester United 7-0 to inflict their heaviest defeat since Boxing Day in 1931.

Mohamed Salah became the club's highest-ever Premier League goalscorer breaking Robbie Fowler's record and also becoming the first Reds player in history to score in five consecutive league games against United.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored two each and a late Roberto Firmino strike put the cherry on top of a stunning demolition job by Jurgen Klopp's side.

They now sit fifth in the league, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth-place, with a game-in-hand and only seven behind the visitors.

It is a huge setback for Erik ten Hag, as his side are brought back down to earth after winning the Carabao Cup.

Story of the Match

It was a fierce start to the encounter, as Fred was given a warning after fouling Harvey Elliott in the first minute.

The Reds youngster was involved early again, testing David De Gea with a curling effort three minutes in.

Then Antony had a curling shot of his own saved by his compatriot Alisson before the 10 minute mark.

Salah could not bend it into the far corner from the right-hand side after Fabinho had found him in space.

The hosts were in the ascendancy, and a goalmouth scramble saw Elliott and Ibrahima Konate attempting to break the deadlock.

The visitors tried to counter-attack to ease the pressure, and Virgil Van Dijk was forced to intervene when Marcus Rashford was put in behind by Wout Weghorst.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then found himself running towards the United box, and released his fellow full-back Andy Robertson, but Lisandro Martinez blocked his effort.

Robertson then nearly picked out Nunez but Martinez got there first an put the ball over his own crossbar.

After 25 minutes, the hosts had 20 touches in the opposition box, to the Red Devils' two.

Bruno Fernandes had the best chance so far just after the 25 minuted mark, heading the ball narrowly wide of the post from a sublime cross from Diogo Dalot.

United were coming into the game, and Rashford's effort after Luke Shaw had found him with a pass we typically associate with Alexander-Arnold, was straight at the Reds goalkeeper.

Dalot headed the ball straight at Alisson after a free-kick was sent in by Shaw after Gakpo was judged to have fouled the left-back.

The Portugal international's searching ball failed to find a teammate in the box, despite breaching the hosts high-line.

Alexander-Arnold then made a crucial interception to stop Antony from scoring the opener after United had found their way through the defence once again.

Fabinho was awarded with the first booking of the contest at around the 40 minute mark for a trip on Rashford moments after he had tangled with Raphael Varane.

From the resulting free-kick, Casemiro thought he had given United the lead but Liverpool had timed their line perfectly and the Brazilian was flagged offside.

The Reds then took the lead in the 43rd minute, a perfectly weighted pass from Robertson found Gakpo in space on the left, and the Dutchman took a touch past Varane and curled the ball past De Gea in devastating fashion.

Cody Gakpo celebrates opening the scoring against Manchester United (Photo: Paul Ellis/GETTY Images)

Two minutes after the interval, Nunez doubled the lead. Salah kept the ball in play, Elliott crossed to the Uruguayan, who headed home from close range.

Just three minutes later, it was 3-0, Gakpo found Salah on the counter-attack, who put Martinez on the deck then returned the ball to the Dutchman, who dinked the ball home.

Antony was booked for barging Robertson, one foul too many for the Brazilian before an Alisson slip nearly gave the visitors a way back into the contest.

Gakpo then nearly turned provider, but Robertson was the wrong man in the right place and fired over.

The lead was nearly four, Konate bullied Martinez and headed just wide of the far post after Gakpo's long range effort had taken a deflection.

The Argentina defender was then booked after bringing down Gakpo in a dangerous area around 25 yards from goal.

Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho replaced Fred and Weghorst in the 58th minute and the Scottish international was booked six minutes later for a late challenge on Gakpo.

Garnacho tried to liven up the game for United and had an effort blocked by Konate, before Salah scored the fourth down the other end after another quick break.

The Egyptian smashed the ball home past De Gea after a deflected pass from Nunez to equal Fowler's record.

Tempers of the visiting players were rising, Shaw received a warning for an altercation with Nunez before Fernandes was lucky to not be carded for hacking down Konate.

Alexander-Arnold then tackled Rashford just before he could pull the trigger but the flag went up, and the in-form striker would hit the post with his next chance, after taking the ball past Alisson.

Anfield was in dreamland when Nunez made it five, heading home from Jordan Henderson's cross with 15 minutes remaining.

Both sides rung the changes, Casemiro and Martinez replaced by Marcel Sabitzer and Tyrell Malacia, and Henderson, Gakpo, Nunez and Fabinho all replaced by Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Firmino and James Milner.

Salah then made it six, breaking the record in the process, after some comical defending from the visitors, he could not miss as the ball fell to him at close range.

Anthony Elanga replaced Rashford and Curtis Jones replaced Elliott in the 85th minute.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY Images)

Salah then turned provider, as he teed up the departing Firmino, who made no mistake and made it seventh heaven for the hosts.

Player of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Salah celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Cody Gakpo can feel very hard done by, to not receive this distinction as his two strikes and general threat was the catalyst for it all.

However, the stunning brilliance of the Egyptian simply means he has to take this award.

Pundits and supporters have doubted Salah this season, due to his club's poor form but he showed them why that is a big mistake with a big game masterclass.

His two goals and two assists catapulted the result from what would have been a very good win, to one that will go down in the history books for several reasons.

The fact that he broke Fowler's record and became the first Red to score in five consecutive league games against the Red Devils but also inflicting their heaviest defeat in this fixture.

A simply sensational performance from Salah.