Liverpool vs Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

After a perfect run of form recently, Manchester United will be looking to build on the performance that saw them defeat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round, courtesy of late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred.

The current red hot Red Devils defeated Newcastle United last weekend in the Carabao Cup final with first-half strikes from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Coincidentally, it was United's 2-1 win over The Reds this season which was the catalyst for Erik Ten Hag's men to kick on after a disastrous start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton on opening day and then a 4-0 hammering from Brentford.

However, Liverpool are still looking for that catalyst as they haven't been up to their usual standards this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have already lost five more games this season than they did in the entirety of last year's campaign.

The Reds have struggled to find a decent run of form this season, both domestically and in Europe, they are on the verge of Champions League elimination after a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid In the first leg.

In recent years, the hosts have had the clear upper hand in this Premier League clash on Merseyside, dominating United over the years.

The last time The Red Devils were victorious away at Anfield was back in 2016, where it was actually scouser, Wayne Rooney, who scored the winner.

But this game has come during a different era, tomorrow's visitors go into the encounter as favourites - for the first time since their 2016 victory.

Team News

Liverpool

No surprises should be sprung regarding Liverpool's injury situation here, with Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez and Calvin Ramsay set to miss out, while Naby Keita's knock will need assessing, but the soon-to-be free agent was never likely to make the starting XI.

Ex Man United target Cody Gakpo could return to the fold, resulting in a demotion for Diogo Jota, who had a fantastic appearance against his ex side, Wolves.

Harsh demotions could also come the way of Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas as the experienced pair of Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson, who saw themselves on the bench during the Wolves game, return.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is just one goal away from equalling Robbie Fowler's all-time Premier League record of 128 for Liverpool, and it would be a shock to everyone if the Egyptian doesn't start this weekend.

Impressive youngster, Stefan Bajcetic will most likely keep his starting berth after another solid performance against Wolves.

Robertson and Salah in Liverpool training (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Meanwhile, Man United have several confirmed absentees of their own starting with Anthony Martial.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are still unavailable with their long term injuries. However, Eriksen has been spotted in a training kit alongside his teammates suggesting his return could be quicker than expected.

Mason Greenwood is not being considered for a return to first-team activities either.

Neither Jadon Sancho nor Luke Shaw were involved in the FA Cup win over West Ham, but the duo should not be sidelined for long and will push to return for the trip to Anfield, meaning Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia will probably see themselves return to the bench.

Despite his start off he bench on Wednesday night, star man Rashford is bound to be a definite starter on Sunday as he aims to become just the fourth Man United player to score in six successive Premier League games after Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Casemiro will be starting in his first Premier League game back after his red card against Crystal Palace.

It is unclear who will start at right back, Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan Bissaka, with Ten Hag rotating between them frequently.

Manchester United players in training (Photo: Matthew Peters/GETTY Images

Likely Lineups

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Key players

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian has been clinical in some of Liverpool's biggest games in recent years, and Sunday is another one where his manager will be hoping for a world class performance.

Salah managed to score a hat trick last season in The Reds dominant 5-0 victory at Old Trafford and he will be dreaming of a repeat of that.

The experienced winger has struggled to kick-start his season, scoring nine goals and picking up five assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

However, he showed against Wolves that if he is given a chance then he will undoubtedly take it. The Egyptian also netted in his sides 5-2 loss to Madrid.

United will be hoping that either Wan-Bissaka or Dalot can keep him at ease tomorrow evening.

Manchester United - Casemiro

There are only two players this could be - Rashford or Casemiro, who have both been crucial to United's success this season but the star man is the latter.

Casemiro joined The Red Devils from Madrid in the summer and many saw it as being a panic buy from United, something they have been partial to doing in recent years.

However, the Brazilian has been nothing short of outstanding, he is what United’s engine room have cried out for, for years.

Alongside his exemplary defensive displays, he has also proved a real asset when going forward - being the man to break down the opposition's defence at times through his quick and forward thinking passes.

The five-time Champions League winner scored in his side’s victory against Newcastle with a wonderful header and he will also be hoping for a repeat tomorrow afternoon.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This fierce Premier league clash will be hosted by Liverpool at Anfield.

What time is kick off?

The match will be underway at 4:30pm GMT

Where can I watch?

This absolute classic will be shown as the Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 3:30pm GMT