Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United: Willock and Wilson fire the Magpies to victory

Second half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson helped Newcastle into the Champions League qualification places as they beat Manchester United 2-0 at St James' Park.

The hosts were dominant throughout the first 45 minutes but were unable to convert their chances due to a combination of poor finishing and a handful of brilliant David De Gea saves.

The second period followed a similar pattern as Newcastle finally found a breakthrough when Willock found the net.

Erik Ten Hag tried to roll the dice with some attacking substitutions with ten minutes remaining in the contest. These changes backfired as Wilson rounded off the afternoon.

The win sees the Geordies move above their opponents in the league and into third position on goal difference.

The visitors are now in the middle of a top four battle due to a few poor results in recent games after looking certain to finishing third.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Eddie Howe named an unchanged lineup from the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest before the international break. Brazilian midfielder, Joelinton, returned to the matchday squad but had to settle for a place on the bench.

Man United made three changes from the FA Cup fixture with Fulham. Ten Hag brought Anthony, Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot in place of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The home side set the tempo early on as Sean Longstaff had the first real chance of note after a knock-down from Alexander Isak. He was crowded out and his effort was blocked.

More chaos occurred in De Gea's penalty area as the ball fell for Willock inside the 6 yard box but he could only shoot straight at the Spanish goalkeeper.

Newcastle goalkeeper, Nick Pope, had his first save to make after half an hour. A deflected shot from Dalot fell fortunately into the arms of the Englishman.

Another chance presented itself to Willock moments before the break. He blasted over from inside the area following some good footwork from Allan Saint-Maximin down the left hand side.

Second half

The second half started in cagey fashion as both sides looked to get in control of the game with some back and forth spells of possession.

A long range effort from Swiss centre-back, Fabian Schar, had De Gea rooted to the spot. The driven effort from 35 yards out whizzed past the post.

It was third time lucky for Willock as he nodded his team in front to send the crowd wild.

Some brilliant build-up play ended with Saint-Maximin heading down to Willock after a lofted cross by Bruno Guimaraes.

Chances were fleeting for the away side but Marcel Sabitzer saw an effort blocked by Dan Burn as they hunted for an equaliser.

De Gea had more work to do to try and keep his team in the game as he tipped a powerful Joelinton header onto the bar before Anthony Martial denied a rebound on the goal line.

Martial then had a chance of his own down the other end after latching onto a Bruno Fernandes pass. Yet, he dragged his volley wide after a tidy first touch.

The Man United boss rolled the dice and replaced both his centre-backs in an attempt to create more chances going forward. These changes did not quite go to plan as they invited further pressure.

Substitute Wilson finished the game as he towered above Victor Lindelof to nod past a helpless De Gea.

At 2-0, the game was over and the better team on the day earned the three points.

Player of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

There were a number of candidates for player of the match and they were all wearing black and white shirts.

The man that set the tone was Guimaraes as he constantly broke up counter attacks and was involved in a lot of promising Newcastle attacks.

He played a big part in the opening goal with his line breaking run and well stood up delivery.

Not only did his own performance stand out but the confidence he gave to his teammates in the middle of the park was vital to the way they played.

He allows Willock to break into the box on multiple occasions with the assurance that the Brazilian is in position to prevent counters.

His signing continues to look like the most important since Howe took over at the club.