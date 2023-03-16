Four things we learnt from Brentford's victory against Southampton

Thomas Frank's Brentford continues their journey up the table after taking all three points against Southampton, on their stomping ground, St. Mary's.

Southampton is now one of the firm favourites to drop into the Championship, currently sitting rock bottom of the Premier League.

But what can we learn on reflection of the match?

Kevin Schade looks to be a key player for the future

The 21-year-old German international, Kevin Schade, has recently broken into Brentford's starting eleven and looks to be an exciting prospect for the Bees. Playing on the left wing, he contributed to the most chances created in the game for Brentford, with two, and completed two out of four successful dribbles.

Kevin Schade against Southampton - (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

The SC Freiburg loanee has played seven matches and provided one assist this season, with the vast majority of his appearances coming from the bench. Brentford has a €25 million obligation to buy the German.

Schade has averaged a match rating of 6.71 this season, having not played a full 90 minutes. He received the most game time last night, playing 65 minutes, and repaying Thomas Frank's faith in him ending up with a match rating of 7.6.

Despite recent performances, Southampton remain in trouble

After last night's result, Southampton finds themselves bottom of the Premier League table with just 22 points. The team from the South Coast have also played 27 games, one more than the relegation contenders around them.

Ruben Selles on the touchline - (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Despite a big win over Chelsea, the Saints have won only one of their last five games. Their poor form was epitomized in the FA Cup, where they bowed out to mid-table League Two side Grimsby, after losing 2-1.

Selles' side faces a tough run of fixtures too, with Tottenham, Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal in their next five matches.

Southampton's January signings have not fulfilled their potential

During the January transfer window, Southampton gained five new additions to their squad and spent near to £60 million. However, the majority of these signings have not at all proved their worth.

Croatian winger Mirslav Orsic was brought in for £5.2 million and has since played just six minutes in the premier league all season. This is in stark contrast to his performances at Dinamo Zagreb, where he is notably known for his hattrick which eliminated Tottenham Hotspur from the 2020-21 Europa League.

Mirslav Orsic - (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Southampton also acquired Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onahuachu, spending a total of £37 million on the pair. Sulemana became a club record signing at £22 million and has played seven matches in the Premier League this season. However, the forward is yet to provide either a goal or assist and has gotten an average match rating of just 6.54.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Paul Onhuachu arrived at St. Mary's from Genk for £12 million: The 6'6 striker has played six matches for Southampton and, again, is yet to register a single goal contribution. Onhuachu scored 85 goals in 134 games previously at the Belgian team but we are yet to see anything from him for the Saints.

Paul Onhuachu - (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Ivan Toney deserves his place in the England Squad

Brentford's talisman provided a goal and assist for his side last night, picking up the Player of the Match award and securing a match rating of 8.5. Toney has been instrumental in his side's success this season, providing Thomas Frank with 16 goals and four assists in 24 Premier League matches and propelling his side up to eighth in the table, chasing European football next season. The striker is third in the top scorers charts only behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Manchester City's star man, Erling Haaland.

Ivan Toney - (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

As of today, Ivan Toney was named in Gareth Southgate's 25-man England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. The striker has more than earnt his place and provides Southgate with both clinical finishing as well as a big aerial threat and can play ahead of Harry Kane if the Spurs striker fails to perform.

Toney earnt his first senior call-up ahead of the Nations League back in September but failed to register any minutes for the side and is still yet to make his full senior England debut.

Considering the investigation conducted by the FA into Toney's 262 counts of breaching gambling rules, the call-up may come as a surprise to some. However, Ivan Toney has showcased more than enough talent and prowess on the pitch and rightfully deserves his place in Southgate's 25-man squad.