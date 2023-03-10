Manchester United vs Southampton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

The Red Devils have been hot topic since suffering a disastrous defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the previous game week but bounced back in style when they beat Real Betis 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Man United will now look for consecutive wins when they welcome Southampton on Sunday as they look to solidify their place in the top three of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side's response on Thursday, whilst thanking the Old Trafford faithful for their continued support after the defeat at Anfield. The Man United boss also expressed how he was pleased with his players’ attitude.

Southampton meanwhile come off the back of a huge 1-0 over Leicester City at St Marys Stadium thanks to a Carlos Alcaraz strike which saw them jump Bournemouth in the bottom three but move to one point behind 17th placed side Leeds United in the battle for survival.

The Saints face the tough task of beating a Man United side who have won their previous four fixtures at Old Trafford, whilst they haven’t lost there since a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the group stages of the Europa League.

Man United celebrating Wout Weghorst's first goal at Old Trafford. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Team News

Ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Anthony Martial had resumed training with the first team group after being out with a hip problem he suffered against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Frenchman has endured an injury ridden season so far and has struggled to remain fit for Ten Hag’s side but could be in contention to return to action against the Saints this weekend.

Christian Eriksen remains in rehabilitation after suffering a long-term ankle problem in the FA Cup against Reading, but Ten Hag remains optimistic that the Danish midfielder will return to action before the season comes to its conclusion.

Goal scorer against Leicester Alcaraz will have to wait on a late fitness test until he can be cleared to play at Old Trafford, after injuring his knee during the celebrations.

Alcaraz celebrating the opener against Leicester. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manager Ruben Selles stated that a decision will be made on his availability on Saturday.

Southampton will be relatively at full strength on Sunday, but full backs Juan Larios who joined from Manchester City in the summer and Tino Livramento who has been side-lined for almost a year with a cruciate ligament injury will both be unavailable for Selles.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester United – De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst, Antony

Southampton – Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana, S. Armstrong, Walcott, Adams

Key Players

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Moved back to a more central role in midfield against Betis, Bruno Fernandes put on full display his qualities, and showed why he has been so crucial to Man United’s success this season.

The Portuguese international dictated play for Man United throughout highlighting his creative eye for a pass, picking out Antony in space for the second goal, although the Brazilian did most of the work, curling a beauty into the top corner.

Fernandes also got onto the scoresheet, scoring an unlikely goal from a corner that put Man United in firm control in the game. His performance certainly put to rest some of the critics that he received after his supposed antics at Anfield, but it was his position on the pitch that made the difference.

Ten Hag has utilised Fernandes in multiple positions this season, whether it be out wide or centrally, and he has done the job for his side effectively but operating in a more central role on Thursday saw him run the show.

With runners in Antony and Marcus Rashford in front of him, Fernandes has the quality to pick them out with a pass and whilst he can play out wide, it must be from a central area.

Romeo Lavia and Bruno Fernandes battling during Southampton v Man United. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Southampton – Romeo Lavia

The young midfielder put on another assured performance at the heart of the Saints’ win over Leicester. The Belgian broke up play effectively once again, making 14 recoveries.

Lavia is also very tidy in possession and is not afraid to break lines with his passing. He made four passes into the final third from midfield on Saturday and is beginning to form a decent partnership alongside star James Ward-Prowse.

With him being such an effective ball winner, it surely sets up an interesting battle with Man United captain Fernandes. Lavia will have to be right at the top of his game if he wishes to slow down Fernandes, as much of Man United’s best play goes through the Portugal midfielder.

If Southampton are to have any success at Old Trafford, Lavia alongside Ward-Prowse will have to make it difficult for the opposing midfield to get control of the game but will have to overcome Man United’s excellent record at home this season.

Match Details

The game will kick off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, but unfortunately won’t be televised in the UK.

Live coverage and match updates will be provided on VAVEL throughout the game.