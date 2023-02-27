Wrexham vs Chesterfield: National League Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Wrexham aim to capitalise on Notts County's defeat at the weekend and move ever closer to the summit of the National League as out-of-form Chesterfield are the visitors to The Racecourse.

Tuesday night's guests are in a torrid run of late, having not won any of their last eight games - most recently losing to Oldham Athletic by a single goal at the weekend.

The Spireites are now out of the play-off semi final places and sit fifth in the league, and now with a seven point gap between them and third placed Woking it looks as though, unless the Cards take a similar drop in form, Chesterfield will have to settle for a battle to stay in the play-off eliminator positions.

Dagenham & Redbridge collected all three points from the televised clash at Meadow Lane against Notts County on Saturday and that result coupled with Wrexham's Dorking demolition means that the Welsh side are now only two points off the top of the league with two games in hand.

Team news

Wrexham

Phil Parkinson moved for an extra addition with the right-back position in the arrival of Ryan Barnett in the week, who joined from league rivals Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee. He will cover for the injured Bryce Hosannah, adding competition for Anthony Forde.

Reece Hall-Johnson could temporarily be on the way out with the defender asking for a loan move elsewhere whilst he finishes his recovery from injury. Goalkeeper Rob Lainton extended his contract last week and will aim for a third appearance in a row after returning from an injury himself.

Chesterfield

Akwasi Asante is on the road to recovery, but this top of the table clash might come too soon for him. The Dutch striker suffered groin problems but is expected to be back in training. Bailey Clements has returned to the squad after experiencing pain with his glutes and played a full 90 minutes on Saturday.

After his loan spell at AFC Fylde, Danny Rowe appeared in a Chesterfield shirt for the first time since heading out to Mill Farm as he came on as a second half substitute in Oldham. Manny Oyeleke remains sidelined due to injury.

Likely lineups

Wrexham: Lainton, Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy, Cannon, Young, Lee, Mullin, Palmer

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, Grimes, Mandeville, Colclough, Williams, McCallum, King, Oldaker, Banks, Clements, Jones

Key players

Ben Tozer (Wrexham)

Club captain Tozer is known for one thing - his missile of a throw in. That could cause havoc in a Chesterfield defence that have failed to keep a clean sheet in thirteen of their last fifteen outings. The defender's unique selling point has paid off against Championship sides Coventry City and Sheffield United in the FA Cup and closer to home against a plethora of step 5 sides.

Marshalling the Dragons' back five, Tozer's ability to command set pieces both offensive and defensively added to the leadership qualities a captain of a side gunning for promotion needs help prove that Tozer is a league defender plying his trade in the National League.

Ben Tozer will be hoping his long throw in will cause the undoing of Chesterfield. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Paul McCallum (Chesterfield)

Well travelled attacker McCallum will be looking to find his scoring touch again, joining the Spireites on loan from Dag & Red. The striker who came through the Dulwich Hamlet youth system before being snapped up by West Ham United is now into his sixth year in the National League.

Since joining Eastleigh and playing at Solihull Moors, Barnet and Dagenham, the 29 year old has scored 87 goals in 193 National League appearances and will be hoping that a spell at the Technique Stadium revitalises his form after an underwhelming first half to the season in London.

Paul McCallum has only been at Chesterfield for five games, scoring once. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Wrexham's Racecourse Ground/Cae Ras is hosting this National League clash. The historic North Wales ground has been Wrexham's home since their formation in 1864.

What time is kick off?

The teams will get the ball rolling at 19:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

Match passes are available to purchase with the game being streamed live on NationalLeagueTV in both the UK and overseas.