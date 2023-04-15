Barnet 0-0 Wrexham: 10-men Red Dragons hold onto a crucial point at the Hive in title race

Eoghan O'Connell of Wrexham has a chance with a close range header blocked during the Vanarama National League match between Barnet and Wrexham AFC on April 15, 2023 in Edgware, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

As the quest for the Vanarama National League title heats up, Wrexham secured a crucial point at the Hive London having played 37 minutes with ten men, due to a 'controversial' red card on Callum McFadzean, according to Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

There were chances for Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer in the first half to break the deadlock, but the sides were even at the interval in front of a sold-out Hive Stadium.

It's the first time that Barnet have hosted a fully sold-out match since their FA Cup tie against Brentford in January 2019, with an official attendance of 5,265, including 1,831 visiting fans from Wales.

The red card on 52 minutes changed the game, with the Bees seeing more of the ball and creating more opportunities, testing the experienced Ben Foster in between the sticks for the Red Dragons.

The second half saw opportunities for the returning Nicke Kabamba and Harry Smith, but Laurie Walker was the hero for the Bees again denying a clear-cut opportunity off a long Ben Tozer throw.

This is the first time that Wrexham haven't scored a goal in the league in 30 matches, with a goalless affair against Wealdstone in November.

Barnet can mathematically secure their playoff spot with a win against Solihull Moors on Tuesday night while the visitors can win promotion with two victories against Yeovil Town and Boreham Wood this week, regardless of what their title rivals Notts County get up to.

Story of the game:

Dean Brennan made five substitutions to the side that faced Maidstone United on Easter Monday, boosted by the returns of Jordan Cropper and Harry Smith.

Phil Parkinson opted for only one replacement since their big win against Notts County. Callum McFadzean replaced the goalscorer Jacob Mendy in a similar role in the preferred 5-3-2 formation.

It was a frantic start at The Hive London with both teams slow to start the game. The visitors enjoyed the majority of the possession, but there were spells where Barnet started to tick, with Ryan De Havilland, Danny Collinge and Cropper linking up well on the right-hand side.

Some excellent tiki-taka movement by Wrexham including an intelligent dummy by Elliot Lee almost found the feet of Paul Mullin,, if not for Idris Kanu's wise positioning to stop the danger man.

Foster was finally called into action at the half-hour mark, punching away De Havilland's delivery off the first corner kick of the match.

The Bees started to pile on the pressure in the last five minutes of the half. Kanu found De Havilland on the right, who drilled in a low cross that Tozer redirected out of play before Smith could arrive onto the ball.

Wrexham emerged out of the Hive tunnel early as a statement of intention, with Parkinson urging the away fans to step up and back the team to an important three points.

Parkinson's game plan was altered massively only six minutes into the half. McFadzean saw red after he left a foot on Walker which the referee adjudicated to be foul play.

It caused outrage among the away support and the staff who clearly felt that Walker made a meal of the incident. There was an instant response, with Harry Pritchard's half-volley off the following attacking phase just over the bar.

Ollie Palmer was presented with a good opportunity to break the deadlock, turning away from his marker and releasing a powerful shot on target, turned away well by Walker.

Kabamba and Smith had a few opportunities on Foster as the Bees gained momentum, but neither could steer the ball on target. There was a shout for a penalty off Andy Cannon's strike from range, but the referee instantly waved away any shouts from the sea of blue shirts.

Walker again denied the visitors an opening goal with 15 minutes left of regular time. A long throw from skipper Ben Tozer caused a melee in the box, but the 33-year-old remained strong in between the sticks.

Barnet had a glorious chance to steal all three points with only one minute left. Substitute Courtney Senior split open the Wrexham defence in search of David Moyo who couldn't get the ball under his feet to tap the ball home.

It was a defining chance that Brennan insisted post-game that he was frustrated with that the side 'couldn't take all three points'.

As Ed Duckworth whistled for full time, the cheers from the away side were as loud as a win, with chants of 'we are top of the league' ringing around The Hive.

However, the game wasn't over yet, as Mullin and Parkinson immediately searched for the Barnet number one after the controversial red-card incident.

Parkinson felt strongly at the incident, allegedly telling Walker that he was a 'cheat' after his antics in the 52nd minute. He was shown a red card, while Walker was shown a yellow for his part of the argument.

The argument continued way after the full whistle as managers did their interviews, with the Wrexham manager letting Walker and Brennan know exactly what he thought.

The Wrexham support were delighted with the point, as they sit one point on top of County who beat 3rd-placed Woking convincingly.

Player of the match:

Jerome Okimo - Barnet

referee Duckworth shows the red card to Callum McFadzean of Wrexham after he'd fouled Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker during the Vanarama National League match between Barnet and Wrexham AFC on April 15, 2023 in Edgware, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Prior to the clash with Maidstone United on Monday, Okimo hadn't missed a minute for the Bees at 34 years of age.

The number six was excellent at the back for Barnet, tasked with the difficult challenge of keeping Paul Mullin quiet, which isn't an easy feat as demonstrated by his impressive goal tally of 35 this season.

Okimo has been crucial to Barnet's success and has provided a sense of reliability in recent times as the Bees aim for playoff success.

Honourable mentions go out to Jordan Cropper who was elected BT Sport's player of the match, Ben Foster for Wrexham and Danny Collinge as well who was superb in defense.