Notts County vs Scunthorpe United: National League Preview, Gameweek 40, 2023

With all eyes focused on Non-League Day this weekend, rewind ten years ago and Notts County and Scunthorpe United fans would have never predicted they'd be meeting in the National League.

On 25 March 2013, the Magpies were sitting in 11th in League One whilst the Iron sat ten places behind them. Fast forward that decade and while Saturday's hosts are hopeful of an EFL return, this weekend's visitors are staring at the potential of regional football in 2023/24.

The Nottinghamshire outfit are second in the top tier of non-league football but their Lincolnshire opposition currently occupy 22nd place and have also played more games than anyone around them.

With only one all season, tomorrow's visiting team will be looking to get only their second away win all season, whereas County are gunning for their fifteenth home three points in front of a large crowd at Meadow Lane, with Scunthorpe selling out the entirety of their 1,750 away allocation.

Team news

Notts County

Luke Williams will be without Jodi Jones who is on international duty with Malta. He came off the bench on Thursday night as his nation lost 2-1 in North Macedonia. Tiernan Brooks is also playing for his country, being called up to Ireland's u21 squad.

Richard Brindley hasn't featured since January with a back injury, but manager Williams confirmed he has returned to training this week. Aden Baldwin and Junior Morias are not in full training yet as they continue to return from injury.

Full back Tobi Adebayo-Rowling has recently undergone successful ankle surgery but will not feature this season and Conor Lemonheigh-Evans has been recalled from his loan deal by parent club Stockport County.

Scunthorpe United

Jimmy Dean confirmed to United's website in the week that Tom Pugh suffered with a hamstring problem, causing him to miss training on Thursday and Friday but the manager who joined from Peterborough Sports is confident Pugh will play a part on Saturday.

However Marcus Carver's groin injury and Alfie Beestin's hamstring problem will lead to the duo missing out yet again.

Likely lineups

Notts County: Mair, Cameron, Bajrami, Rawlinson, Chicksen, Nemane, Bostock, Palmer, Austin, Rodrigues, Langstaff

Scunthorpe United: Chapman, Ogle, Richards-Everton, Butterfield, Wilson, Shrimpton, Leake, Smith, Feeney, Shields, Bennett

Key players

Notts County - Macaulay Langstaff

Langstaff pulled out of the England C squad in midweek with the run in to the season being crucial and the Meadow Lane faithful will be putting their hopes in serial scorer Langstaff to get their team as close to leaders Wrexham as they can.

The 26 year old signed from National League North champions Gateshead in pre-season and instantly gained a reputation, being likened to Erling Haaland with his 36 goals in 38 appearances this season.

With a goal every 89 minutes, it would be hard not to predict Langstaff to find the back of the net.

The inevitable - Macca Langstaff scores goals. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Scunthorpe United - Ben Richards-Everton

On loan from fellow relegation threatened National League side Yeovil Town, Richards-Everton boasts a good CV in the EFL and the SPFL having turned out for the likes of Bradford City, Accrington Stanley, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

The Iron will know they need to have a strong defence when facing off with the league's second placed side, who have scored 97 goals in 39 games. The recent loan addition means Richard-Everton's experience will be of use to the third leakiest defence in the league, with his parent club Yeovil Town holding the meanest defence in the bottom half of the table.

Centre back Ben Richards-Everton pops up with a goal every so often too (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Notts County's Meadow Lane will host this National League game. Over 16,000 will be in attendance as County look to smash the league attendance record for a second time in a season.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Streaming passes can be bought on NationalLeagueTV whilst both clubs will provide information on commentary, with updates on both sides' social media accounts.