Javi Gracia asks fans to 'support the players, they need it'

For the second season running, Leeds United find themselves in a relegation battle heading into the final few games.

Javi Gracia's men have hit a rough patch of form in recent weeks and lost three games on the bounce, conceding 13 during this time.

This run of form leaves them just one point off the relegation zone and one position above Tuesday's opponents.

With Leicester winning their last game and moving closer to the Whites, Gracia knows that it will be a tough challenge.

He said: "It's a very important and crucial game. We know the value of it and we are really focused on it.

"There are six games left and all the remaining ones are important. You never know where you can get the points but we are playing at home in the next one and we have to be focused. Leicester come from a win and it will be demanding for us."

On Meslier's recent performances

The young goalkeeper has been under the spotlight in recent weeks, with mistakes contributing to the 13 goals in which he has conceded.

Another error at Fulham certainly didn't help the Frenchman's case, with many fans calling for Gracia to drop their number one goalkeeper.

Meslier looks dejected after conceding against Liverpool - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

However, despite these performances, he seems to have the backing of his manager.

Gracia said: "He reacts well as usual. He always trains well and he has a good character.

"We are conceding a lot of goals at the moment but we have spoken about that. It's not only about the keeper. We need to defend better, but I back all of my players.

"I treat all my players differently because they are all different. I have a good relationship with all of them and I am always there when they need me."

On the home crowd

Results show that Leeds pick up most of their points at home, with 20 out of their 29 points being collected at Elland Road.

However, their last two performances here have been met with anger from the fans, losing 5-1 to Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool.

With games running out for Gracia's men, he knows how big of a role the fans can have in keeping them up and has urged them to show their support.

"When we are playing at home we feel really good because we have the support of our fans and I am sure this game will be no different.

"I can understand that the supporters are angry but I know they support the team. If I can say something to them, it's support they players because they need it. Mentality is important but mentally the team need support."

Team News

The recent performances would suggest that Gracia is likely to make at least a few changes heading into this relegation clash with Leicester.

However, he remained tight-lipped on his plans and even hinted that the team that played against Fulham could be the same team that plays Tuesday night.

He said: "I try to look for players in the best condition to compete because we have to recognise that we need to compete better to get better results.

"Sometimes the solution is not to change the players as we need to find a good balance."

Alongside his suggestion about not making changes, Gracia mentioned a few players that could be in contention to play.

"Forshaw played the last game and he is available. He needs time but we don't really have time in this moment. We have to take the players who are in the best condition.

"I think they [Cooper and Wober] played well in the last game. They were coming back into the team for different reasons but they both have the quality and experience the team needs. They are important players and at this moment even more so."