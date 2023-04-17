Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool: Reds run riot to increase Leeds’ relegation worries

After six games without tasting victory, Liverpool finally picked up three points and got their European chase back on track after smashing an abject Leeds United side who slip perilously above the drop zone.

The Reds struggled in the opening stages of the contest, in a nasty atmosphere but then they grew into the game and punished Leeds with two goals towards the end of the first half.

Firstly, Junior Firpo’s attempted clearance fortuitously ricocheted of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arm, and the Liverpool man drove forward and found Cody Gakpo, who had the tapped home.

Just two minutes later Diogo Jota to won the ball back and sent Mohamed Salah on his way and the Egyptian rippled the net after a composed finish.

The second half started in dramatic fashion, with Leeds reducing the arrears after pouncing on an uncharacteristic mistake by Ibrahima Konate, as Crysencio Summerville lobbed Alisson.

Liverpool were soon two goals to the good again as Jota slotted his first goal in Red since April last year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were fully in their stride and were out for blood, and after a fourth was controversially chalked off, Liverpool eventually found the fourth through Salah after a devastating breakaway.

Jota added his second and the visitors fifth as he perfectly found the corner, leaving Illan Meslier stranded with a stunning low strike from the edge of the penalty box.

The hosts' misery was exacerbated further when Darwin Nunez marked his cameo from the bench with a calm finish to give Liverpool a sixth.

Story Of The Match

With points at this stage of the season crucial, here were two sides with their own aims to play for and both went full pelt straight from the off.

Leeds were the first to work forward and test the goalkeeper, with Rodrigo latching onto Jack Harrison’s in-swinging free-kick and nodding forward, but Alisson stood firm and made a relatively simple stop.

Liverpool still hadn’t got out of first gear and Leeds tried to take advantage of that, with half-chances from Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra never threatening the Reds’ shot-stopper a great deal.

The Reds had chances to take the lead, but neither Jota nor Salah could take advantage of their opportunities, but signs were showing that Liverpool were beginning to come into the game.

Rather contentiously, Liverpool drew first blood, with many inside Elland Road incandescent with the man in the middle.

Junior Firpo seemed to come away with the ball and looked to break, until the ball struck the arm of Trent Alexander-Arnold and nothing was given, therefore the Reds carried on. The ever-threatening Arnold, who adopted a midfield role during the game, laid off Cody Gakpo who couldn’t have asked for an easier finish to hand Liverpool the lead.

Liverpool celebrate Gakpo opening the scoring - (Photo: Andrew Powell/GETTY Images)

Leeds were left with barely any time to rue going behind, as the end of the half was approaching and them in desperate need of a reaction.

They weren’t to find it, and Liverpool twisted the screw on the game and added a second.

Some brilliant work by Jota to retrieve the ball back saw him break away and have plenty of space with men in-front of him, the Portuguese opted to slip in Salah on the overlap whose fearsome strike ripped the back of the net.

Leeds breathed life back into the game and just after half-time, they halved the deficit and the momentum shifted with them.

In unexpected fashion, Ibrahima Konate’s astray pass sent away Sinisterra, and the Leeds man couldn’t miss and after lobbing Alisson, the goal they desperately required came.

Sinisterra reducing the arrears - (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GETTY Images)

However, any positivity and grittiness from the hosts was completely undone within a matter of moments, as Liverpool restored their two goal cushion.

A defence-splitting pass from Curtis Jones sent away Jota, who calmly slotted past Meslier to net his first goal since his strike against Manchester City last season.

Jota adding the third - (Photo: John Powell/GETTY Images)

Liverpool thought it was four just on the turn of the hour mark through Salah, but in the build-up, an apparent offside was detected.

A free-kick was hauled into the path of Virgil van Dijk, who splendidly fired the ball across goal to find Salah, with the Egyptian tapping into an empty net, but the linesman and VAR adjudged the Dutch defender to be offside.

It was four soon, and this time Salah had a second, a neat interchange in the middle by the Reds saw them break on a deadly counter-attack.

Cody Gakpo was presented with the ball, with the Dutchman unselfishly finding Salah, and under immense pressure with Meslier on-rushed far from his goal, he calmly slotted to put the game beyond reasonable doubt.

Salah was seen waxing lyrical about his second of the night - (Photo: Naomi Baker/GETTY Images)

The hosts attempted damage control as Summerville and Georginio Rutter replaced Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson but the night wasn’t over yet, and Leeds’ misery was compiled as Liverpool fired home a fifth.

In typical Reds fashion, their high press worked in abundance once more, and Jordan Henderson found Jota on the perimeter of the penalty area, and his strike didn’t require pace but immense placement to find the corner.

Leeds brought on Adam Forshaw and Wilfried Gnonto for Sinisterra and Harrison but it was more in hope of a miracle rather than any sort of expectation.

With both Salah and Jota on hat-tricks, they would be the ones expecting to push further, but instead, it was the bench who added extra impetus.

Luis Diaz made his return to action replacing Gakpo, whilst Salah, Henderson and Jota exited for Nunez, James Milner and Roberto Firmino. Thiago Alcantara would also join the fray a couple of minutes later as Fabinho, who was cautioned in the first-half was taken off.

One that was introduced, Nunez, rounded off a remarkable night as he pounded home a sixth.

In the dying embers, Alexander-Arnold, who had time and space in his recently revitalised role in Liverpool’s engine room, clipped a ball over to Nunez who found the corner in style to turn Leeds’ night into a complete disaster.

Player Of The Match

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The Liverpool 66 was excellent throughout the evening - (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GETTY Images)

Many players for Liverpool can rightfully be given plaudits for a fine showing, but after much scrutiny over recent weeks, Trent Alexander-Arnold has silenced many after two fine displays in a row, none more so than tonight.

With his passing always a constant danger and his attacking prowess also threatening, the 24-year-old is like a player reborn after transitioning from a right-back to a midfield berth in possession.

It is a performance he can take into the next few weeks, and he will give Klopp a dilemma if he continues his good performances in his new role.