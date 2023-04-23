A case for Georginio Rutter - time to be given his chance?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Georginio Rutter of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 9, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Breaking a club transfer record at Leeds United and coming to the Premier League at such a young age understandably created a lot of excitement around the French striker.

Confusingly though, most of his appearances so far have been cameos off the bench, with his teammates Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo being favoured over him.

However, with Leeds United desperately trying to tread water and remain outside the relegation zone in the Premier League, now might be the ideal time to start the striker in games. His career thus far has been impressive; quickly propelling himself from Rennes in the French league towards a stint in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim - he has impressed in his short career so far.

There was no real surprise that he gained Premier League interest in January, and Leeds United pulled out all the stops to acquire the talented attacker.

His assets

With a large frame, he is ideal for a league as physical as the Premier League, but also has the footwork and agility to pose a problem when carrying the ball towards opponents.

This combination gives him the potential to be a handful for defenders, and is one of the reasons Javi Gracia may be considering giving him more game time.

It is unfair to judge a player on substitute appearances, and while he hasn't made much of an impact, the majority of games he's come on for have been games Leeds have been chasing. Give him a start and the story may be completely different.

Having a deft touch and an eye for goal could be the key to Leeds converting the numerous chances they currently create but don't score from.

Big games

With the crucial match between Leeds and Leicester City on the horizon, and with Leeds picking up no points in their last 3 games, it's clear that there has to be some sort of tactical shakeup.

No longer can Gracia play it safe with team selections, as Leeds must attack games from this point onwards. Picking up a point against a relegation rival in Leicester at home may not be seen as good enough, so the manager must look to different players to come up with goals.

Rutter could offer the dynamic that Bamford or Rodrigo don't on their own, with his dominant stature being one of his assets. His height and build are perfect for set pieces, something Leeds should be looking to convert more chances from.

In addition to this, he could prove also to be an effective strike partner should Gracia change tactics and opt for a two striker formation.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United talks to Georginio Rutter of Leeds United during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium, Accrington on Saturday 28th January 2023. (Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This would be the logical choice as the side have struggled to take control of games when they should have possibly been a few goals ahead. In the Crystal Palace game especially, the side should have been more than one goal up before the break, which could've prevented the embarrassing defeat.

Giving Rutter a chance at a full game to impose himself could be the solution to Leeds' goalscoring woes, and could help them create a buffer of goals that would prevent their currently unstable defence from feeling too much pressure.

Defensive duties

As seen in these last few games, large periods of the match have swung in opponents' favour, causing backs-to-the-wall performances from Leeds.

Therefore, it is fundamental that everyone in the team can track back and hopefully prevent the team from conceding goals. Rutter has an energetic press which, combined with his physical presence on field, could help the side in those defensive moments.

It is getting to the business end of the season, and Leeds must start pulling out some results from their remaining games. Georginio Rutter could be the key going forward and tracking back, and certainly Javi Gracia will be at least considering giving the Frenchman more game time.