"Give the fans what they deserve" - Luke Williams previews York clash

Although it is the final day of the National League season this Saturday, Notts County will know it won't be their last outing, with one more home game guaranteed next week - a playoff semi-final awaits.

But first of all, focus is on the job in task, as York City pull up at Meadow Lane for a 5:30pm kickoff.

The Minstermen just need to avoid conceding the small matter of 14 goals to remain in the division, while the Magpies are probably aiming to keep momentum high ahead of the playoff campaign.

Notts boss Luke Williams faced the media ahead of Saturday.

Promotion fate sealed

Despite emerging 5-2 victors at Maidstone's Gallagher Stadium last Saturday, Notts could do no more as the late kickoff inevitably saw Wrexham finally wrap up the title, forcing the Magpies to settle for a playoff spot for the third consecutive season.

Notts County will have to deal with the dread of playoffs again, after Wrexham sealed the title last week (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The small matter of both the top two teams exceeding 100 goals and points can only strengthen the proposal for three promotion places in the National League.

Manager Luke Williams admitted to making the journey back north independent of the team.

"I travelled back separately to the team. There was a bit of a muted atmosphere in the car with myself and a couple of other staff," he told Notts County media.

"I think that we were in a frame of mind that we knew the most likely outcome. Of course, there is hope but I don't think it was a huge shock to anybody."

The popular boss agreed that it is better to find out their fate before the final game: "It helps us to clear our mind and concentrate on one single future and hopefully that has helped us.

Williams also commented on the response in training: "Very, very good attitude and behaviour. Energy levels are very good and the quality in training, I am very happy with. I'm really impressed with the guys, I am optimistic that they are in a very good place."

"...give the fans what they deserve"

While the outcome of Saturday's game won't affect the final standings in terms of County, there is always pride to play for, and the usual target of three points won't be any different.

An especial need to get the win over the line is for an anticipated bumper crowd who will be gunning for an 18th home win this season.

A bumper crowd at Meadow Lane this weekend will be hoping for another Notts win (Photo: Jon Hobley | MI News) (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Although Williams isn't willing to provide too many details on team selection, one thing for sure is that he will be picking the eleven that he believes will be able to get a final day victory across the line.

Talking about the importance of the match, he said, "It matters because we judge ourselves, and the players are judged on their performance. Therefore, whenever we take to the training pitch for a game, let alone Meadow Lane with many people there, we always try to concentrate on the performance level, and that will safeguard us.

"More importantly than that, it matters because we have people coming to the game, thousands of people that have supported us in an incredible way, and they still need to be entertained, they still need to connect with their team.

"The players have a duty to give the fans what they deserve."

Approach for the York game

If you were to ask any fan in the fifth tier which side has been most impressive to play against this term, you can be pretty certain that the vast majority would say Notts County.

The Magpies are consistent performers in the division for so many reasons, their goalscoring prowess and high-intensity play acting as just a couple.

The last time York and the Magpies met, it was County who came away victorious with an emphatic 3-1 win (Photo: Ryan Brookes))

When the Minstermen pay a visit to Nottingham this Saturday, Williams is, "Expecting [County] to play in a manner that has become our style and our identity.

In terms of his opposition, who have now practically ensured safety, the manager has admitted he isn't fully prepared for what Michael Morton's side may bring.

"I don't know what the opposition will try to do, I'm not exactly sure of their approach to the game. We will try to give the best overview to the players but I can certainly have expectations of my own group and they will be set in training and in preparation."

Oh, deer...

Earlier in the week, a short video clip from the club went viral after a deer suddenly broke out onto the training pitch and had to be chased away by a surprisingly pacey Luke Williams.

On being asked whether he had got his breath back, the gaffer joked, "Yeah, just about."

He also went on to speak about a previous incident: "It's actually not my first rodeo with this - my good friend David Coles, a brilliant goalkeeping coach at Bristol Rovers, we found a deer caught in the net behind the goal one morning.

"On that occasion, I actually had to wrestle the deer to the ground because the net was caught around the antlers."

Analyzing the fantastic work put in to divert the deer off the pitch on the latest occasion, he continued, "We make a brilliant press, I think Ruben [Rodrigues] and Sam Austin were quite impressed, the way that we pressed the deer and kept him in one corner, and then we force him off the training pitch so I was really happy with the staff."