The importance of good ownership in football and the effects of its absence

On the 5th of May 2021, Grimsby Town fans rejoiced at the news of the club’s ownership changing hands. The heart and soul of The Mariners had been suffering at the hands of John Fenty for decades.

In one way or another, he was the Chairman of this historic club from 2004 all the way until 2021, when his majority share was bought out. Fenty had overseen years of drama, misery and failure, including two relegations from League 2 into non-league football.

Given the club's exceptional following for the level they were at, the National League was well below the standards such terrific fans should and do expect. It took the Mariners six seasons to escape before being relegated during the COVID-affected season.

As seen recently, dropping into non-league territory is a very slippery slope, with local rivals Scunthorpe United this week mathematically confirming their relegation into the National League North. It will be their third relegation in the last five years after almost becoming a Championship team, finishing in the play-off places in League One two years running from 2016 to 2018.

Many Irons would pin the blame for this on then Chairman Peter Swann – from afar and from the testimony of such fans, it seemed as though he never had the best interests of the club at the forefront of his priorities and would instead seek personal benefit.

Similarly, should you ask fans of their neighbouring club Grimsby Town, they would likely tell you the same regarding former Chairman John Fenty. There were many differing facets of the club which could prove this.

Running a football club into the ground

It is important to note that anything accused of John Fenty is all alleged from fans of Grimsby Town Football Club, and this article will aim to create an account of these complaints as well as raising awareness of the club under his rule.

At base level and visible to anyone even within ten feet of Blundell Park, was the dwindling status of their stadium. Facilities inside of the ground as well as its appearance from the outside have shown signs of old age for an awfully long time.

The pitch itself has also struggled over the years, with Fenty barely paying any attention to the very basic necessities of the upkeep of a football club. The goalmouth which sits in front of the Pontoon end looks to be falling apart with any sign of rain or cold weather (which are both aplenty given the ground's seaside location).

Cutting corners

The floodlights at Blundell Park finally looked set to be replaced after nearly 60 years of use in 2019, having been purchased second hand from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1958 and then installed in 1960.

Instead, they were modified slightly, undoubtedly in a bid for John Fenty to save himself money. The top third of the towers were removed and all four floodlights had new LED lights installed. To this day, there are still only about half of each tower's lights which are fully functioning.

Away from the crumbling Blundell Park, Fenty was never keen on investing any money made into the playing squad. Even after selling star striker Omar Bogle to Wigan Athletic in 2017 for around £1.5m, Fenty never allowed for fees to be paid for players, instead relying only on loans and free transfers.

As well as this, Fenty was extremely reluctant to spend money on the coaching staff. Upon leaving after his first Grimsby tenure for Shrewsbury Town, manager Paul Hurst claimed his departure was because Fenty refused to hire a fitness coach for the playing squad.

The then-chairman said, “when did a fitness coach last win three points on a Saturday?”.

No room for semantics, it seems

There is a seemingly endless list of these kinds of stories during Fenty’s tenure at Grimsby Town. Another such example came in August 2016 when beloved local DJ Andy Carr was sacked as The Mariners’ mascot Mighty Mariner.

Carr was relieved of his duty for calling for a boycott of B-team matches. Within 5 minutes of two separate posts on ‘The Fishy’ fan-site, Fenty went from claiming that Carr was a valued employee to then claiming he never knew that he was being paid for his role.

Hilariously, he then aimed to replace Carr by having the club launch a scheme where fans would pay to be Mighty Mariner. The sight of a beloved and integral part of the club being treated as a mascot package, was sadly unsurprising to most of the fan base.

In the same year, fan favourite and star player Padraig Amond was forced to leave the club after only being offered a one-year-deal, despite having scored 30 goals that campaign and practically dragging the club into League 2 on his own back.

The club unsurprisingly struggled for goals after making no effort to replace the Irishman, and Omar Bogle would also leave in the same campaign. This echoed Fenty’s previous treatment of all-time appearance maker John McDermott.

McDermott made over 700 appearances for the club, and in June 2005 Fenty rewarded the winner of multiple player-of-the-season awards with a contract that decreased his wages from £650 to £400 per week.

Fenty also told McDermott during negotiations he could top his wage by coaching and scouting in the evenings, stating he thought the player would be “pleased to get out the house, you’ve got four kids, haven’t you?”. Some way to treat your club’s best servant.

Lastly (though there are countless more stories), and perhaps the worst and most despicable of the lot, came in March 2012. The Mariner’s Trust was donated £200,000 worth of shares by Mike Parker.

Upon hearing this news, John Fenty threatened that the club would run out of money and must sell key players unless the trust handed over the shares to him.

Years later, Fenty said he had no recollection of ever making this threat, but at the time he never denied it. His approach to owning a football club was certainly an interesting one.

John Fenty would eventually leave the club after selling his majority share to a pair of local businessmen during the COVID pandemic. Since, the club has come on leaps and bounds in a short space of time.

Bad owners can kill clubs, but good owners can create a beacon of hope in communities.