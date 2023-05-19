Melissa Phillips: We're not looking at the table

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips has stressed that her side are not looking at the WSL table, as they prepare to take on Everton this weekend.

Going into this weekend, the Seagulls sit five points above Reading, who currently occupy the sole relegation place.

With the Royals facing off against fellow relegation rivals Tottenham on Saturday, Brighton may find themselves safe by the time they face Everton on Sunday.

However, Phillips is only focusing on the performance and evolution of her side, and said they rarely look at the standings.

“There’s far more emphasis on the table from you guys [journalists] than from us.

“Every question surrounds the table, and it makes up such a small percentage of what we as a team talk about on a daily basis.

“We’ve tried to play without pressure in all of our games and just to stay focus and what’s required to be as competitive as possible.”

For Phillips, she’s had a rare week of full training, rather than having to prepare for a midweek game, and she says it has been beneficial to work on specific things heading into Sunday.

“It’s been nice to have a full week of preparation, especially as I’ve had a lot of midweek games during my time here so far.

“To have a couple of training sessions to wrap our heads around some areas that we continue to grow at is exactly what we’ve focused on.

“We of course need to keep the opposition in mind, but it’s nice to home in on what we need to do in order to build.”

Onwards and upwards

It’s safe to say that it hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for the south coast side.

Phillips is the fourth manager this season to grace the dugout at the Broadfield Stadium, and while bringing in different philosophies, she’s praised the work and commitment of the players.

“The biggest focus we had was to bring in energy and optimism and inspiration to the group.

“I think it’s really important to play with passion and that we play with more structure, especially out of possession.

“There has been a real shift in mindset and communication in how we operate and how we speak to each other.

“To be fair to the players, they were yearning for a bit of consistency and higher standards in everything that we do, and they’ve certainly risen to the challenge.”

Having bought in a new style of play and thinking, Phillips believes her side can kick on for the rest of this season and beyond.

“We’ve built a lot over the last six weeks and I’m incredibly pleased with what I’ve seen.

“The communication, the decision making, the problem solving has come such a long way from when I got here.

“That’s the position we want to be in, to feel prepared and to feel ready and energised.”

Challenge of Everton

This weekend sees Brighton travel to Merseyside to take on the Toffees.

While they are in sixth place, they have lost three of their last four games, conceding a staggering 16 goals in that period.

Having said all of that, Phillips is still expecting a tricky challenge.

“We’ve looked at recent form and I’m sure Everton will want a response.

“It was a difficult game for them on Wednesday night, but I’m sure they will be well prepared for us, they are such a high calibre team in terms of their in-possession qualities.

“We know we can score goals, but equally, we have to find different ways to do that against teams who are nearer the top half of the table, which Everton are.”

These two met four games ago, with Brighton coming out on top with a 3-2 victory.

While the Seagulls did win, Phillips is still preparing for a battle at Walton Hall Park and won’t dwell too long on that victory.

“We will look at areas where we were successful in against them last time and areas where they exploited us, because the game was certainly a tale of two halves.

“We had to grind out the result, and we scored goals in critical times of the game.

“We’ll look at the trends in that game and how they compare to recent games Everton have played, but again, it’s about our versatility and identity as we continue to build.”