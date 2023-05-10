CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Melissa Phillips, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, inspects the pitch prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Melissa Phillips insists there is 'no complacency' within the Brighton squad after her side lost 4-0 at home to Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

After beating West Ham 1-0 at the weekend, Brighton moved five points clear of Reading in the relegation zone. It all but confirms their survival this season, but Phillips believes it did not lead to the squad being more relaxed ahead of the midweek kick-off.

Speaking to VAVEL, Phillips also suggested the match was decided at the start and the end of the first half, believing they must improve if they want to compete at the highest level.

On if there's complacency in the squad

Brighton were heavily tipped for relegation halfway through the season, but after a run of impressive form under Melissa Phillips, it seems it would now take a miracle from Reading for the Seagulls to be relegated.

The weekend win against West Ham provided a much-needed lift to the side, yet the performance was drastically different to the one against Arsenal tonight.

Despite Brighton looking like a far weaker side against Arsenal, Phillips believes it was not down to complacency.

“There’s definitely no complacency in this squad. That’s not it at all. It’s difficult to play when we’ve had a lot of fixtures in the last month. Playing Sunday, and Wednesday games. This is the second occasion of that. We want to grow in a lot of different areas on our training standards and our fitness levels, but there’s definitely not any complacency in our squad.

(Photo by Steve Bardens - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

“I think we have to recognise we’re fighting a team at the top of the table fighting for the champions league, and a team that is always in and amongst the title race. Mistakes and habits, when we’re not at our sharpest, are going to define us. Equally, there are things we can look back on and be better prepared for in terms of our own game plan.

"Arsenal have been playing a 3-4-3 as of late. I think that’s a really difficult shape to play again. Obviously what we did in the first half didn’t work, but we also have to sure up a few individual defensive and attacking errors that were made to make ourselves more competitive in that first half," she said.

On the performance

Brighton conceded two goals in the opening eight minutes to all but end any chance of a result against the Gunners.

Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum starred for the visitors, but Brighton made it too easy for them.

Phillips believes they improved in the second half, but it was too late for the result to change.

She said: “It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the first ten minutes and last ten minutes really defined us. A couple of mistakes and a couple of habits where we’re being a bit too casual in the central areas and giving them an easy look at goal.

"The 3rd goal is unmarked in the middle of the box. We have to be better in that situation. When you go 4-0 down against a team as quality as Arsenal, then it’s always going to be difficult to come back to that. However, the message at half-time is that we didn’t want to feel sorry for ourselves.

"We wanted to come out and put pressure on the ball and make an adjustment to our shape. I think we really rattled them in the second half and made better attacking opportunities for ourselves."

On the need to look ahead

Brighton next travel to Everton for the penultimate game of the season, before hosting Leicester on the final day of the season. It gives the Seagulls the opportunity to reinforce their position in the table, which would give them something to build from next season.

Phillips believes there are several positives to take away from the match.

"We’ve got time. We’ve got time to reflect and digest this one. There will be loads of takeaways from the first half. I probably should have made a shakeup earlier than I did, potentially when we were two goals down, so that we can sort the midfield areas better and provide better options in transition in attack. It stretched us.

Brighton face Everton next. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"We’ll learn from it. We can take a lot of positives from the second half, especially in the nature of these games that have gone with this team in the past. We maybe wouldn’t have given ourselves a good account of ourselves. Ultimately, there’s plenty of time to prepare for our next match," she said.