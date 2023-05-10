Brighton 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners continue WSL title push after fast start

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal at Broadfield Stadium on May 10, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal increased the pressure on Women's Super League leaders Manchester United, after beating Brighton 4-0 this evening.

Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum starred for the title challengers in Sussex.

Arsenal had the perfect start at the Broadfield Stadium through Blackstenius. The striker opened the scoring by latching onto a through-ball from Katie McCabe and firing a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Two minutes later, she doubled her tally as she dispossessed the Seagulls in the final third, before placing a low shot into the corner.

Arsenal's demolition job continued as Maanum extended their lead 39 minutes in. Maanum found space in the middle of the box, before firing a powerful header into the back of the net. In the dying seconds of the first half, Victoria Pelova made it 4-0 to the Gunners, after firing a powerful shot past a helpless Megan Walsh.

The second half lacked the intensity and pace of the first half. Both sides had chances to add to the scoreline, but they were not taken in emphatic fashion like the first half.

It leaves Arsenal six points behind Man United with a game in hand, whilst Brighton stay ninth, five points clear of the relegation zone. The result means the Seagulls have now played Arsenal ten times in WSL history and lost every single match - the second-worst record in the league's history. Only Everton's record against Manchester City is worse.

Story of the match

Brighton made two changes from their 1-0 win against West Ham at the weekend. Poppy Pattinson and Dejana Stefanovic replaced Jorja Fox and Megan Connolly respectively.

Arsenal planned to make just one change from their 1-0 win against Leicester last Friday, with Manuela Zinsberger replacing Sabrina D'Angelo in goal. However, Jodie Taylor also replaced Lia Walti in the original lineup due to illness.

Under a grey sky, Arsenal took the lead just five minutes in. The visitors took advantage of space down the left flank through a looping through-ball over the top from Katie McCabe. Blackstenius cut in from the left, beat the defender, before firing a powerful, low shot into the bottom right corner.

Things went from bad to worse for the Seagulls as they went 2-0 down just eight minutes in. Arsenal dispossessed the hosts in their own half, giving them a three-on-one situation in the final third. Blackstenius had the option to pass to two teammates but chose to go solo, and placed a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Stina Blackstenius. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brighton matched the Gunners' tempo in the opening minutes, yet found themselves 2-0 down early on due to individual mistakes in defence.

Blackstenius thought she had completed a sensational hat trick in the opening eleven minutes when she tapped it into an empty net. However, the Swedish international was judged to be offside as she latched onto the aerial through-ball.

It would have been easy for the hosts to collapse after a woeful start, yet Melissa Phillip's side pushed for the comeback in the first half. Brighton looked assured in the middle of the park but had poor decision-making and composure in the final third.

Blackstenius had another chance to complete her hat trick 27 minutes in. She latched onto a dangerous cross from the left flank, but she was denied by the woodwork as her header crashed off the bar. Seconds later, the striker placed a promising chance into the side-netting as she continued to look for her first-ever professional hat trick.

Brighton fans tried to energise a comeback for their team through a brass band in the middle of the first half, yet their enthusiasm did not seem to transfer over to the pitch.

Victoria Pelova. (Photo by Steve Bardens - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

39 minutes in, Arsenal continued to extend their lead through Maanum. The Norwegian was in the right place at the right time to fire a powerful header past Walsh.

Arsenal's hunger and desire continued despite being 3-0 up. The visitors made it 4-0 in the closing seconds of the first half through Pelova. The Dutchwomen latched onto a stunning through-ball from Maanum, before firing a powerful effort past Walsh.

As the half-time whistle blew, the question seemed to be how many Arsenal would score rather than if Brighton could complete a comeback.

With the relegation battle potentially coming down to goal difference, Brighton knew conceding anymore could cause even more problems. At the start of the second half, they nearly created the worst possible start as Walsh was quickly forced into action to prevent an own-goal.

In a carbon copy of the first half, Brighton struggled to get close to Arsenal's possession-based style in the second half. The visitors showed their composure when playing out from the back repeatedly.

Blackstenius, who had been searching for a hat trick ever since her second goal in the 8th minute, had a golden chance to complete it. The striker was played one-on-one with Walsh, but her powerful effort was superbly saved by the goalkeeper.

Elisabeth Terland tried to score a consolation goal for Brighton halfway through the second half, but she was denied by valiant defending on two separate occasions. Julia Zigiotti and Veatriki Sarri both had golden chances to pull one back seconds later however, yet both squandered the opportunities in front of goal.

Walsh produced a sensational save to deny Arsenal a fifth goal with 25 minutes remaining. Kathrine Kuhl latched onto a low cross across the face of the goal, but her powerful effort was miraculously saved by the goalkeeper.

Brighton had the occasional opportunity to give a glimmer of hope to the home supporters in the closing stages, but poor finishing in the final third stopped them.

The match petered towards the end of the match, with the full-time whistle signalling an impressive performance from Arsenal.

Player of the match - Frida Maanum

Although Blackstenius' fast start helped Arsenal assert dominance at the Broadfield Stadium, the striker squandered several chances to complete her hat trick.

Meanwhile, Maanum was at the heart of Arsenal's attacking threat against Brighton. Her goal showed her versatility for the Gunners as she fired a powerful header past Walsh.

She also earnt herself an assist in the first half to complete an impressive performance. Maanum has been a key player for Arsenal this season; she proved that once again in Sussex.