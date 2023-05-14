Marc Skinner - "If we win, it will be massive"

The FA Cup final is here, with both sides looking to add to their silverware collection.

On their first appearance in the final, Marc Skinner's side will be holding their heads high as they hold the top spot in the league but will face FA Cup three-in-a-row winners Chelsea.

With impressive victories against Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Arsenal in recent weeks, the red side of Manchester has demonstrated both the strength of their squad and their winning mentality, suggesting they have what it takes to succeed.

Previous meetings

United has only managed to secure one draw in their previous meetings with Chelsea across all competitions, suffering eight losses, including both of their defeats in the WSL this season.

However, Skinner is cautious about reading too much into these past outcomes.

"We know we can beat Chelsea, but we know how difficult that is.

"There's no doubt in my mind that if you want to pick a favourite, then Chelsea should be put on that mantle because of the fact they have been here before and done this before.

"But the reality is we have a team of rebels that want to make sure that won't be the fact."

Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Marc Skinner reacts during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on May 7, 2023 in Leigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Return to Wembley

The gaffer is set to return to Wembley, where he had previously led Birmingham City to the final of the Championship in 2017.

However, a strong City side containing Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen thumped Birmingham 4-1.

The boss has called on his side to take the emotion out of their first Women's FA Cup final and treat the occasion seriously, learning from his previous mistakes.

"What we got wrong at Birmingham is that we made it a massive event. We made it bigger than it should have been.

"Everyone knows it's a big deal, but we put quotes on the wall from players and families. We made mistakes, and that was naivety.

"It became an emotional event rather than a clear business-like event.

"You can celebrate after if you win the cup and be as emotional as you want, but the reality is there's going to be enough emotions in the game that we need to save up.

"I've learned from that and we have to manage stages of the game better than we did at Birmingham. These are the factors we are looking to develop for this one."

Isobel Christiansen of Manchester City celebrates scoring her sides second goal during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final between Birmingham City Ladies and Manchester City Women at Wembley Stadium on May 13, 2017 in London, England.

Underdog vs Favourite

The WSL top two will be playing in front of a record crowd in the Women's FA Cup, in a game which will be using the VAR system for the first time.

Skinner maintains that there is no additional pressure for Sunday's game, despite the expected attendance of almost 90,000 fans and national television coverage.

"I even think there's more pressure on us than Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester City because we are Manchester United.

"I feel that because every Manchester United fan will want us to win and we are huge around the world. I'm sure there will be some nerves, but I'm fuelling my focus and attention to maximise this because, if we win, it will be massive."

"Well, get the question out of the way before anyone asks it, of underdog versus favourite. The reality is, that Emma [Hayes] will tell you that we could be favourites because we are top of the league.

"The reality is, they have more experience, but the reason we are here is to be in these finals more often.

"For us, the experience is what we learn on the job, and what we have done this year is a lot for us to put into this final."