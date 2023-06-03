City have to be their 'best version': Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of the FA Cup final

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Josep 'Pep' Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media as Manchester City prepare to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

City could be in line to complete a historic treble if they beat their local rivals at Wembley.

Guardiola's men have already lifted the Premier League title this season, and face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

The Sky Blues' immediate opponents, Man United, are the only team in English football to have completed such a treble, and they will be looking to keep it that way by lifting the FA Cup this weekend.

Team News

Guardiola provided an update on his squad's availability and news on City's potential starting lineup.

With the Champions League final in mind, the Spaniard has hinted that he may possibly rotate his squad on Saturday.

The 52-year-old also confirmed that both Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne are both available for the final following injury concerns for the pair.

He said: "They trained well the last two sessions. They are all [the squad] more or less fine."

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has featured in every domestic cup tie for Man City this season, and Guardiola is going to stick with his man.

He said: "He [Stefan Ortega] is going to play.

"I've always been like that in the FA Cup. At Barcelona and Bayern as well, the keeper who plays in the FA Cup is going to play."

Form Goes out the Window

On occasions such as cup finals, a phrase commonly used is that form is often irrelevant, and that sentiment was echoed by Guardiola.

He said: "It's a football game and in a final it's how you will be in that moment, over the 90 minutes.

"It's not about what you have done in the past, it's about how good you are or how not good you are.

"It's about how you perform individually, as a team, and all the details over this 90, 95 minutes. A final is that.

"It's not important what you have done in the past or years ago, it's just one game.

"We have to be the best version of ourselves to beat them [Manchester United].

"It should be good for us if we think about what we need to do to win one more game. Not like a title or finishing second or third, or fourth or fifth.

"The last two games of the season, we have to do what we have to do on the pitch to win.

He added: "A final special for itself."

Bragging Rights

City vs United has always been a feisty affair, and the game on Saturday will be no different.

Guardiola promised that his side will do whatever it takes to get one over on their local rivals, and told the City faithful to enjoy the occasion.

He said: "They [the fans] know that these players will give everything to beat Manchester United.

"The consequence of the result, who knows it? I don't know it. I don't think Erik ten Hag knows it.

"But enjoy the moment. Tonight when the people travel and tomorrow, unfortunately there's still the strikes with the trains, enjoy it and enjoy the same next week for the next final to see the team. It's the best way.

"You have to understand it's a football game. Everything can happen, and we are going to do everything we can do to win against United.

"I understand completely for the City fans, who were in their shadow for decades, we are playing for the first time in our history the FA Cup against them [Manchester United]. It's the first time for them too, so we will try to do the best game possible.

"United in the FA Cup final deserves our full attention and commitment.

The Man City manager also outlined how dangerous United can be and how they have improved over the course of this season.

He said: "The question is what are Manchester United doing in the last four, five, six months?

"It's a different team to what we faced at the beginning of the season when we beat them here.

"They were much better when we played there and lost but I think we played good. It was a defeat but that's football.

"I had the feeling the team, from the beginning of the season to now has improved, that's the reality.

"Their patterns are clearer and the quality they have is United.

"We are here and we have done well against them but it's United, the quality of the players has always been here. Always they were good."