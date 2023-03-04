Man City vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

After a comfortable win during the week in the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola's side will look to build on the performance that saw the Citizens breeze past Bristol City 3-0, courtesy of a magnificent Phil Foden display who netted a brace and a late strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

Whereas Newcastle United will be looking to bounce back from Carabao Cup final heartache, as the red hot Manchester United side defeated the Magpies 2-0 with the Red Devils striking in the first half with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Despite being denied their first domestic trophy in over 68 years, Newcastle fans were assured by co-owner Amanda Staveley that they will win every competition possible, reinforcing the confidence the new ownership has in the club.

Yes, the exultation of silverware may have catalysed Eddie Howe's men in the league, but little will stop the endeavouring manager in his pursuit to gain Newcastle their desired European qualification.

However, City have had the clear upper hand in this Premier League clash, dominating Newcastle over the years. The last time the Magpies were victorious away to the sky blues in the league was back in 2001, an unglamorous record to say the least.

It is also noteworthy that Howe has never beat Guardiola in his managerial career (ten losses, one draw).

Newcastle will also have to overcome the team with the best home record in the league, with City only dropping points to Brentford and Everton earlier on in the season.

This matchup also comes at a time where the Geordies have only won one of their last seven top flight games, as they have seemingly lost all composure in front of goal.

Ultimately though, for the neutrals, the match shouldn't be short of goals with Man City scoring in their last 28 meetings against Newcastle, and if the reverse fixture was anything to go by, the Saturday early kick-off should make for great viewing.

Team News

Man City

Defenders Aymeric Laporte and John Stones may be in contention to make the squad. The latter has been recovering from a thigh injury and trained earlier this week, while the frenchman had previously missed out due to illness - late fitness tests will be made.

Ederson looks set to return between the sticks as German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was forced off with a hand injury in the Bristol City game.

However, Guardiola has since commented that the 30-year-old has trained and feels fine.

Despite the youngster's solid recent form, Kyle Walker may reclaim right-back duties from Rico Lewis due to Pep's notorious rotation, while star striker Erling Haaland will be back in the starting XI after being rested during the week.

Grealish warming up (Photo by Odd Andersen via GettyImages)

Newcastle

Newcastle fan-favourite, Bruno Guimarães, will be making his first league start since receiving a red card against Southampton in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in January.

Nick Pope will also be returning to starting duties after completing his one-match suspension. Lorius Karius is now likely to be dropped from the squad with Martin Dubravka available again.

£40 million signing, Anthony Gordon, looks poised to make his first start in a black and white shirt after continuously impressing from the bench. This could see United's top scorer, Miguel Almiron, dropped to the bench for the first time this season.

Record signing, Alexander Isak, is also set to start after he impressed many with his energetic display against Man Utd last Sunday. Howe said in Newcastle's pre-match press conference this morning the player has a 'major role to play' for the rest of the season.

Consequently if the Swedish international is to start, number nine Callum Wilson will likely be dropped to the bench.

In terms of injuries Emil Krafth is the only confirmed absentee, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

There has however been slight speculation over Fabian Schar after eagle-eyed Newcastle fans noticed he was not in any of this weeks training photos. Despite this, Howe did not announce any injury update about the Swiss international.

Newcastle left-back, Matt Targett, is now fully fit and will be pushing for a start soon.

Gordon in training (Photo by Serena Taylor via GettyImages)

Likely lineups

Man City

Ederson; ​​Walker, Stones, Dias, Silva; Rodri, Gundogan; Grealish, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Targett, Guimarães, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Key Players

De Bruyne (Man City)

The Belgian has not only been City's most consistent performer this season, but has yet again proved he is the most talented midfielder in the Premier League, and one of the world's best.

He will be looking to roam in behind Newcastle's midfield, to grant himself enough space to play his killer threaded balls to either Haaland ,or distribute the ball out to the channels.

This will be even more effective if Howe sticks with Burn at left-back as Foden will stay tight to him, looking to expose his lack of pace on the turn.

If Newcastle do decide to play a low block with a bank of four in the midfield, City's playmaker won't be afraid to shoot from range, something he habitually does throughout matches.

The 31-year-old also has the ability to pick up the ball deeper in his own half, supporting Rodri and Bernardo Silva in attacking transitions allowing the Citizens to out number Newcastle in the midfield, if they stick with a trio in the 4-3-3 formation.

This is a major part of Guardiola's philosophy - dominating the spatial boundaries, so his players always have an option on the ball - ultimately allowing for a possession-based style of play.

De Bruyne will be hoping to add to his already impressive assist tally (currently holds the most this campaign - 12). His chemistry with Haaland has been flawless throughout the season and the duo are sure to cause the Magpies' defence problems.

De Bruyne against Bristol City (Photo by Manchester City FC via GettyImages)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

If Newcastle's record signing is to be named in the starting XI, he is sure to play a marquee role in the attack for Howe's men.

He is currently in the top 14% for progressive carries this season, with his trademark run often coming from dropping deep in the middle third of the pitch, and dragging the opposition's full back inside, allowing for overlapping runs from United's wingers.

Another trait the 23-year-old possesses is his ability to directly influence the transition of play. With his fast feet and agility, the Swedish international is able to retain the ball in tight situations often using his acceleration to escape the double press and progress the attack.

The former Real Sociedad attacker will be most effective if he is able to roam between Rodri and Silva, splitting the midfield duo - creating space in the centre for Newcastle's inside forwards to attack.

Howe's men could then find themselves in a four vs three counter attack scenario with Joelinton joining from the midfield.

Finally, a crucial part to Howe's style of play is the high press he initiates to win the ball back in the higher third of the pitch - allowing for fast turnovers.

With Isak's athleticism and return to peak fitness, he should be able to carry out this role effectively, and will hope to force City's defensive trio into making mistakes.

Isak against Man Utd (Photo by Andrew Kearns Camera Sport via GettyImages)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League meeting will be hosted by Man City at The Etihad Stadium on 4th March, 2023.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Today's early fixture will be able to watch on BT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11:30pm GMT.

Commentary of the match will be available on Manchester City's website, as well as talkSPORT and BBC Newcastle.

Alternatively fans can keep up with the game on social media with both teams providing live updates.