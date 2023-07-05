Hitra: A small Island competing in the women's football event at the Island Games

Hitra will be the smallest island competing in the women's event at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey next week.

The Scandinavian Island has approximately 5,000 inhabitants, 135,000 less than the Isle of Wight, the biggest Island by population who are competing in the women's football event this year.

Their best finish at the Island Games was a bronze medal finish in 2013 when the games were held in Bermuda, albeit there were only three Islands who competed that year.

They finished 9th in 2017 at Gotland. However, six years have passed since that, meaning there could be a change of fortunes for Hitra.

With most Islands, there is very limited information about the football teams. But with Hitra, there is almost no publicity about the women's football side.

Therefore, as we focus on Hitra in this edition of the Island Games build-up, VAVEL interviewed two players who will represent Hitra in the women's football event at the Island Games in Guernsey next week.

Sigrid Rønningen Olsen and Frida Antonsen spoke about their hopes for the tournament, the aims for the Hitra women's football squad, and their experiences in their footballing career.

Frida Antonsen - "The aim is to have fun"

Frida Antonsen represented Hitra at the Inter-Island Games in 2019, a competition set up due to the lack of football at the Gibraltar Island Games.

It ended in a fourth-place finish for Hitra, including a notable 3-2 victory over tournament hosts Ynys Môn.

They went on to lose 3-2 to Jersey in the Bronze medal play-off after extra time. Nonetheless, it was a successful tournament for Hitra.

Antonsen told VAVEL about what she is expecting at the Island Games this year.

"I'm very excited about this year's squad," she began.

"There are many new/young players who have not participated in the island games before."

With a small population in Hitra, many leagues play in a seven-against-seven format as it is difficult to make up numbers, meaning many players are not used to an eleven-against-eleven match.

"There are also several who have never played 11 vs 11, so it will be exciting to see how we perform. It will probably be a lot of fun.

"The aim will probably mainly be to have fun and perform as well as possible.

(Photo by Hitra Football)

"I am very excited. There are several teams I have not met in previous years, so I am very excited to see where the level is and how we perform.

"I have participated as a spectator on the Isle of Wight in 2011, and again as a spectator on Gotland in 2017. In 2019 I participated for the first time as a player on Ynys Môn.

Antonsen spoke about her first experiences in football at a younger age in Hitra.

"I had two older siblings who played football, so of course I had to start myself.

"I thought it seemed like a lot of fun to be part of such a community and to participate in cups and tournaments."

She also explained what it is like to represent Hitra, especially with a much smaller population.

"It feels very gorgeous," she expressed.

"It's funny that an island with approximately 4,500 inhabitants can take part in such a large and fun event, on the same level as islands with a significantly larger proportion of inhabitants.

"We know each other better, and some of us have played football together since we were little. This is of course an advantage.

Hitra are in Group A with Jersey, Bermuda and Åland, and Antonsen is expecting a challenge from a tough group.

"I actually expect a very high level," she said

"I am both looking forward to and dreading competing but we'll fight with what we have.

Sigrid Rønningen Olsen - "It is great to represent Hitra abroad"

For Sigrid Rønningen Olsen, this will be her first experience representing Hitra at a tournament.

She told VAVEL about the feeling around the Hitra camp, and what she is expecting.

"We are an excited squad, and excited to play football and meet other nations," she said.

"We have improved well towards the championship.



"The aim is to do the best possible on the pitch, get opportunities to face international opposition and get to know new people.

She will be making her Island Games debut when she steps onto Guernsey turf next week.

Olsen told VAVEL how she became interested in football and how she is feeling ahead of representing Hitra.



"This will be the first time because I have just become old enough.



"I became interested in football because of my brother and his friends who played football, and my active parents in the football community.



"It is great and fun to be able to represent Hitra abroad, and exciting to be able to compete against international opposition."

Olsen also explained what she is expecting from the Island Games, with this being her first year representing Hitra.

"I'm very excited. It will be fun to see if the expectations are correct after everything that has been said about the Island games.

"I expect them to be nice, that it will be possible to chat with them and make new friends."

Hitra Women's Football Fixtures

Hitra open their women's football campaign against Åland on July 9th, in a 14:30 BST kick-off at Northfield.

A day later (July 10th) they face Bermuda at College Field in a 14:30 BST kick-off, before facing Jersey on July 11th at Blanche Pierre Lane, also a 14:30 BST kick-off.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.