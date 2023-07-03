Sofia Rodrigues: Island Games debutant wants to "embrace" opportunity with Jersey squad

Jersey will make the short trip to their neighbours Guernsey when they compete at the 2023 Island Games next week, as the women's football side look to repeat their success from the 2015 Island Games.

They claimed gold in the women's football event eight years ago on home turf, and after settling for bronze in the 2017 Games in Gotland, they will be looking to return to top spot this time around.

They have been placed in Group A of the women's football event, in what is likely to be the most competitive group in the competition.

Bermuda, Hitra and Åland make up the rest of the Group, in what is the only group with four teams.

An aim to make Jersey "proud"

Jersey youngster Sofia Rodrigues will make her debut at the Island Games next week.

In an interview with VAVEL, she expressed a desire to repeat the feat of the Jersey gold medalists in 2015.

"The squad are really motivated and we're all looking forward to the competition," she said.

"We're really focused and we definitely know what we're set out there to go and do.

"Going into the competition we are looking to recreate the success that they had back in 2015 when they won gold at home.

"If we could achieve that again I think it would be amazing.

"To be able to have our home supporters coming over and back us when we're over there, it will definitely make the difference when we're playing.

"If we could achieve some success and make them proud it would be great.

Playing in a boys team at a younger age - "I was the only girl"

For Rodrigues, it was a similar story to many women's footballers when they started their football careers.

She joined a boys team, and was the only girl in the team.

However, whilst many feel isolated when playing in a boys team, she feels that it actually helped her to become the player she is today.

"When I was younger I was always football mad. I loved playing football.

"I started playing for a team at around the age of six.

"I joined a boys team because that's all there was at the time and I was the only girl.

"I don't think that really made a difference for me, if anything it probably helped me become a better player.

"I stayed until about the age of 12 where I then moved into a newly formed girls team, but we were still having to compete in a boys league, so it was still the same environment.

"From then on I moved into playing for the Jersey Player Development Centre, which is when I started to focus more on my development, and I was a part of that for about 5 years before reaching the age of 16 which is then when you need to move onto the women's league.

"I've just finished my second season in the women's league playing for my local side Jersey Wanderers.

"I love it, I think it's a great environment and we've got a really strong community within our league which I think is important for women's football.

Jersey Women's Player of the Year

"It came as a surprise to me. I never really expected to win it."

At the end of the season just gone, Sofia Rodrigues was named the Jersey Football Association Women's Player of the Year.

We’re delighted to have had 3 of our very own Wanderers women taking home trophies last night at the end of season @JerseyFA awards!



🏆 Sofia Rodrigues who was named Women’s Player of the Year

🏆 Sam Silva and Hannah Lynam who won the JEP’s Golden Boot



🔴 ⚪️ ⚫️ 🍪 #jwfc pic.twitter.com/T8H0u5aayV — Jersey Wanderers (@JerseyWanderers) May 20, 2023

It came after recording 8 goals and 8 assists in 15 games for the Jersey Wanderers, something she will be looking to continue at the Island Games.

"Having won that, it puts me in a better mindset, more ambitious than I probably was even though I did push myself this season. It was rewarded.

"Going into the Island Games, I feel very confident within my own performance but also having such a great group of girls around me, I feel like the togetherness will definitely help us succeed.

"I split my season between the wing and left back, so to be able to hit those stats was still quite a big achievement for me from playing at the back, but it didn't stop me and I will look to continue that form at the Island Games.

"I'm happy playing either position. I like attacking and it depends on the attributes that you can bring to the squad, so I think either position suits me best.

"It's a good attribute to have to be at the top of the pitch but also at the back.

"Nobody is saying it's going to be easy"

Bermuda, Hitra and Åland are the opponents for Jersey as they look to go all the way at the Island Games.

Rodrigues made it clear that it will not be a straightforward task for them.

"We've been put in the biggest group with some really good competition," she said.

"Nobody's saying it's going to be easy. It will definitely be challenging but I feel having played Guernsey we've got a bit of experience behind us, we've got a really strong group of girls and I think our team will be able to push through.

"I was also a part of the team this year where we beat Guernsey on both occasions which is a great feeling.

"Now going into the Island Games we'll be able to experience that a lot more.

"We'll just take it step by step. We're flexible which is really key.

"As it's my first Island Games I'm not too sure what to expect, but we've got some experienced players in the squad who will know a bit more.

"They'll be up for it as much as we are. We're all going out with the same goal to win gold.

"They'll give us a challenge, it will be difficult. But when we're there and we stay focused we'll be able to push through and hopefully we'll be able to show how good we truly are.

"Nerves slightly come into the situation, but I feel definitely to be grateful for the opportunity and embrace it whilst I'm there because you never know how long it will be until your next one."

Jersey open their 2023 Island Games campaign against Bermuda on the 9th July, in a 14:30 BST kick-off at The Track.

They will then face Åland a day later (July 10th) at College Field in a 10:30 BST kick-off before facing Hitra on July 11th at Blanche Pierre Lane, in a 14:30 BST kick-off.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.