Becky Corkish: The Isle of Man captain looking to lead her side to Gold at the Island Games

The Isle of Man will be looking to go all the way in this year's women's football event at the Island Games, after falling short at the final hurdle in 2017.

They made it all the way to the final in Gotland but lost out to the hosts 2-1 in the final after an incredible effort to win silver.

However, they won the 2019 Inter Games after the football events in Gibraltar could not run for the Island Games.

That was held in Ynys Môn, where the Isle of Man would go on to beat the hosts 2-1, with goals from Sarah Wignall and Ellie Gawne.

"We know we're capable of getting Gold"

The Isle of Man have two silver medals and one bronze medal to their name in the Island Games.

They claimed bronze in Åland back in 2009, before taking silver medals in the Isle of Wight and Gotland.

Isle of Man captain Becky Corkish was involved in the squad in Gotland six years ago, and in an interview with VAVEL, she believes the Isle of Man is ready to finally claim gold.

"The girls are super excited to go," she said.

"We've been training really hard over the last year.

"Obviously with having our own league setup over here at the beginning as well when the squad started trials to get into the Island squad, it's been a bit of a long process we've had new management come in.

"We've got a bit more of a structure to it, it's really taken off and the girls have trained so hard, so I think everyone's just so excited to go now and we just want to get there and show off what we can do as a nation.

"I don't think there's ever a point going into a competition with not having your eyes set on the prize.

The Isle of Man will be looking to better their silver medal at Gotland in 2017 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"We know we're capable of getting the Gold. We've had a good run in the previous years getting the silver in Gotland 2017, which was brilliant.

"It was such a good game against Gotland in the final. It was obviously at Gotland so we had the home crowd against us, which probably didn't help so it just made us hungrier to go and get it in the Inter Island Games in 2019, and again that was against a home crowd, it was a 2-1 win."

Ynys Môn hosted the Inter Games in 2019, a tournament which replaced the original Island Games football tournament which was cancelled.

"There was about 1500 people watching, I think we learned from the last Island Games how to deal with it and to not let the nerves get to us, so definitely now we want to bring home the gold.

"With the Ynys Môn one because it wasn't properly classed as an Island Games, now we've got a chance of getting the real gold medal now.

"That was our practice in 2019 and we're definitely hungry to bring it back again this year."

Captaining the Isle of Man - "When I was asked it honestly meant so much"

​ (Photo by Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos) ​

Corkish will lead her team out as captain of the Isle of Man when they travel to Guernsey next week, something she was not expecting.

She explained how she was not always a regular in the Isle of Man squad, whilst also expressing how much it meant to captain her nation.

"It's ridiculous how much something can mean to you," she said.

"It's something that's been on the bucket list a while.

"As a player who in the last few island games wasn't a starting player and wasn't really a player who was spoken about a lot, it wasn't something that I thought would be able to happen, for me to be the captain.

"When I was asked it honestly meant so much.

For the patriotic person I am towards the Isle of Man, to be able to go out and wear the three legs on the chest and lead the girls out with such an amazing team behind me with the armband on, I can't wait to get out there and show everyone what we can do as a team."

A visit to the Wham Stadium

As part of their preparation, the Isle of Man set up a friendly with Accrington Stanley Women, with the game being played at the Wham Stadium.

Corkish was involved in a friendly between the Isle of Man and Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

With a bumper crowd for the game in Lancashire, it has helped the Isle of Man prepare for bigger crowds in Guernsey.

"One of our goalkeepers (Blae Cain), she actually is at Uni in the UK, and she plays for Accrington Stanley.

"They've just seen it as a massive opportunity to play against a national side.

"It was just an unbelievable event. It brought about 1200 people down to watch the game.

"It was great for the junior set-up as well because they brought all of their junior girls down to watch.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere and something we're not used to over here.

"It was a phenomenal day out for the Isle of Man.

"Because of our small population, we obviously don't get a turnout like that (Accrington game)

"To see the Women's Super League growing as much as it is in the UK, unfortunately, that's just not the same on the Isle of Man,

"It's obviously a massive down point and we're trying to grow on that.

"We're not used to playing in front of crowds. We might get the odd mum or dad down to watch on our Sunday locally, so to go and play against that many people in the UK, it does give women's football a bit of a boost and makes us think that it's not all doom and gloom and that there is potential for it to keep growing.

First venture into football

As we have seen with the Lionesses, all women's footballers have very unique stories when it comes to starting out in football.

Which less support and less focus on women's football until recent times, several women's footballers had to start in a mixed or boys team, sometimes feeling isolated from the rest.

For Corkish, she just wanted to get involved regardless of the surroundings.

"I was four when I first started playing football, and I have an older brother, so he was always getting taken down to football.

"I come from a farming background so there was no prim and prom around my growing up as a child, it was you get your hands dirty and thrown around in the hay.

"It was more a case of I didn't want to be doing the generic sports, I wanted to be rolling around in the mud with my brother.

"The more I got taken down to the football to watch him I wanted to get involved so, I joined a club when I was about four."

Corkish plays her club football for Peel A.F.C in the Isle of Man Women's League.

Congratulations Peel AFC on winning the Isle of Man Football Association Women's FA Cup 2021/22 season beating Douglas Royal FC 6-2 in the final this afternoon at the Bowl.



Thank you to Canada Life for their continued support of the IOMFA womens game. pic.twitter.com/Zm2XDkpHT0 — @Isleofmanfa (@IsleofManFA) April 24, 2022

With nine goals in twelve games this season, Corkish goes into the Island Games in good form.

However, she feels that with the lack of competition in the Isle of Man Women's League, it can hold the Island team back when it comes to preparation.

"With the limited teams, we have limited games. It's a very repetitive league with only five teams including Peel, so four teams to play against.

"It's not the most competitive of leagues either. It's quite a jump between the top clubs and the lower clubs, so it's hard to have the preparation from the local league into the Island Games which is why I think we've had to up the training with the national team to try and catch up on other Islands who do have a much better local league than we do."

She also spoke about the development of women's football in the Isle of Man, and how it has actually taken a backwards step at times.

"From four until about eleven it was a mixed league. As soon as we hit twelve it turned into a girls-only team.

"It has changed now but it only came into effect once I was in senior football. They can now play in a mixed league until they're 18 I think.

"I was lucky enough that the league was good at the time. There was a junior league.

"But between the age of 12 and 16, there isn't a league for them to play in, so it's good that they can play with the boys now otherwise they wouldn't have anything until they reach senior women's football age which is 16.

"The participation levels are down. At one point when I was growing up I remember watching my mum playing as well. There were two divisions. There were 14 teams split into two divisions, whereas now there are only 5 teams.

"However I do think the acknowledgement of women's football is definitely growing, so we're just trying to get the participation levels to follow suit.

"Especially with the Euros last year and England doing as well as they did it definitely promoted women's football over here.

"You can see the growth of it in the UK massively.

"I don't think up until maybe three or four years ago if you told me to name a women's super league player I probably could've named one, and that would've only been through social media and never through actually watching the game.

"But now there are young kids who can name you full England Lionesses."

A propeller hat and Ella Toone?

Becky Corkish attended England's Euro 2022 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane(Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Cast your minds back to the UEFA Women's Euros 2022.

There is a buzz around England, the Lionesses looked on course to achieve something no England team has done since 1966 - win a major trophy.

That is exactly what they did, with a victory over Germany in the final at Wembley, to write their names into history, not just for English football, but for women's football worldwide.

However, they had to beat a strong Sweden side in the semi-final, a game which Becky Corkish attended.

It ended in a moment that Corkish will never forget.

"I actually have one of the lionesses' shirts hung up on my wall at my house," she said.

"I went to the semi-final against Sweden last year and I had a rainbow propeller hat, and when they got through to the final I ran down to the pitch and threw my hat on the pitch."

Cue Manchester United and Lionesses superstar Ella Toone.

Ella Toone with Becky Corkish after the game at Bramall Lane (Photo by Becky Corkish)

"Ella Toone came through and picked up the hat and put it on and was dancing on the pitch with it.

"Later on she came back and found me again and gave me her shirt.

"To have that hung up in my house is a ridiculous thing. I always probably thought I wanted a male shirt. I'm a big Liverpool fan so at the time it was always I wanted Steven Gerrard's shirt, but now I'm just so buzzing to be able to have a women's football shirt.

"I'd imagine it's quite surreal for them as well to know that they've got so many fans wanting their shirts and treating them like they are the men and rightly so because it should be the same.

Corkish was given Toone's shirt after the game by the Manchester United star (Photo by Becky Corkish)

We have to give it 100%

With six years having passed since an official Island Games, it is difficult to know how the women's football tournament will truly plan out.

However, Corkish made it clear that the Isle of Man just need to focus on themselves.

"I don't think you can expect anything. You just have to focus on yourselves going into the game and focus on the game you know how to play.

"We just have to go out and give it 100%

"We've not properly played an Island Games for a few years, so it's hard to know whether it will be the same teams. We're going in with a different team.

"We just have to focus on getting the job done and not focus on what they're like because it's so hard to know.

The Isle of Man open their 2023 Island Games in Guernsey against Menorca on the 9th of July, with a 14:30 BST kick-off at College Field.

A day later they face the Isle of Wight at Blanche Pierre Lane in a 10:30 BST kick-off.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

Guernsey will host this year's Island Games (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.