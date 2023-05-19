Thomas Frank feels Brentford are well-equipped to deal with Ivan Toney's absence following 8-month suspension

Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney was the centre of attention during Thomas Frank's pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference on Friday.

This comes after the FA released a statement on Wednesday evening declaring that the 27-year-old has received an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activities with immediate effect, as well as a £50,000 for 232 breaches FA Rule E8.

This is a huge blow for the Bees following an outstanding season for the centre-forward, which has seen him score 20 Premier League goals in 34 appearances this campaign, becoming the first Brentford player to reach this tally in the top-flight since 1938.

The ban means that Brentford fans will not be able to see their star player don the club's red and white stripes until after January 16, 2024, albeit he will be allowed to train again in mid-September. Frank told the media that Toney is "disappointed and sad about the situation" but okay and maintains a "very good mindset".

Frank hesitant to speak about FA's decision until clarity is given

Heading into the press conference it was anticipated that journalists will have lined up a multitude of questions to gain a greater clarity on the situation, which sees the forward receive one of the lengthiest bans in modern English football.

Despite all the questions thrown the 49-year-old's way, Frank kept his cards close to his chest and refrained from providing his opinion on the situation until the club has received more information to justify the sanctions.

"We need to wait until the written reasons before I know the full details," he said.

"I can’t really judge or comment too much on that, but we will definitely come back to that and be willing to answer questions, but because we don’t have the full picture, I don’t think I can really go into detail about that."

The ban itself puts Brentford in an unprecedented position, the club does not know how to approach the situation and what actions are or are not permitted. Frank added that he is being kept in the loop by Phil Giles, but it's a matter that concerns the sporting director, the player, and the lawyers.

Frank went on to reiterate that while they are awaiting further information, the focus is supporting Toney through what is a difficult time for the player.

"We actually don’t know," He said when asked whether Toney has to be banished from Jersey Road.

"We are waiting for the information so we know what we can do, how we can approach it, what he’s allowed to do for the first four months. One thing is for sure, we will do everything we can to be there for him, support him and be aware of the mental health.

"Of course he’s done some mistakes but we need to be there and want to be there for help, and help him. We just need to know what we’re allowed to do.”

Brentford are well-equipped without leading goal scorer

With the Bees now without their talisman until the new year, Frank has to find solutions in order to compensate for the man that has contributed to 44% of their Premier League goals this campaign (20 goals, 4 assists).

In the three matches the forward has not played, Brentford are unbeaten within two wins and a draw - with a 2-0 win at home to West Ham United at the weekend as well as the infamous 3-1 win against Liverpool at the start of the year.

With this statistic in mind, Frank is unconcerned about his attacking options and feels that his side are well-equipped to contend with the England international's absence.

"Instead of a problem, I like to call it a challenge.

"We were, for various reasons, prepared for what will happen if someone in the front line leaves us, that’s why we were very keen on signing [Kevin] Schade in the January window.

"Now we have four players that clearly can play the front three. Sometimes we'll play with two, sometimes we'll play with three in Schade, Bryan [Mbeumo], [Yoane] Wissa, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

"Plus, we have Josh Dasilva that can play to the side, we have [Mikkel Damsgaard] that can play to the side, so we actually, in house, we have some good replacements in Wissa and Kevin Schade.

"Every single time Wissa has to step up, he scores. He scored against Liverpool when he stepped in instead of Ivan, he scored against West Ham when he stepped in instead of Ivan, hopefully he’ll score again tomorrow when he steps in instead of Ivan, and I think Kevin Schade definitely is good down the middle as he is to the side.

"Regarding what we do in the summer, we don’t know yet. That is something we need to consider.”

Frank not disappointed by Manager of the Season exclusion

The nominees for the Premier League Manager of the Season were announced on Thursday, and there was a surprise exclusion for Brentford's head coach.

It has been a season beyond Brentford fans' wildest imagination as the Bees are on course for their highest league finish since 1938, having defeated Manchester United (4-0), Liverpool (3-1), Chelsea (2-0), and Manchester City (1-2) along the way.

Frank was not too concerned about not being nominated when asked by VAVEL. However, he wanted to give a special mention to the work Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil, who was also not nominated for the award, has done this season.

"Personally, I have another coach I think has done an incredible [job]: Gary O'Neil.

"I think it's fantastic. He also came in a little bit later like [Roberto] de Zerbi and Unai Emery. I think they have done well as well.

"But look at the foundations they stood on and the foundation he had. He took over after they lost 9-0 at Anfield and every doomed them and said they will be relegated.

"I think it's incredible work by Gary O'Neil and his staff."

Team News

Thomas Frank has confirmed that there are no new injury concerns heading into the fixture. Thomas Strakosha has return from injury and will replace Matthew Cox in the squad, with the 20-year-old with Ian Foster's England squad for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The head coach joked about Toney's availability when asked to provide the team news, but irrespective of his ban, the 27-year-old would not have been available for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.