Ted Martell: Åland women's football team want to "give it our all" at the Island Games

Åland go into the women's football event at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey as the most successful team in the event since it began in 2001.

The smallest region of Finland won the women's football on three consecutive occasions, with gold medals in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

They also won three silver medals in 2001, 2005 and more recently in 2015, and with the Faroe Islands not in the women's football events this year, Åland are the only Island with more than one gold medal in the women's football.

"We're hoping to be brave on the pitch"

Åland assistant manager Ted Martell will work alongside Head Coach Pille Raadik at the Island Games next week.

In an interview with VAVEL, he said that with the seasons in Scandinavia still ongoing, it means they have a younger team going into the Island Games this year due to players having club commitments.

"We have a fairly young team," he stated.

"A lot of it is about getting experience for a lot of the players.

"Åland has a very strong football Island in general. We have two teams both in the highest league of Finland, we have one women's team and one men's team.

"That means at the same time that we're not able to get the so-called 'best players'.

"We have island players who play in the highest division in Sweden. They're not going to be able to come from their team mid-season.

"But we have the next generation of players who are up and coming so we have a lot of those players in our squad mixed in with a lot of experienced players as well. It's a fairly good mix. We have a good feeling about the squad.

"Of course, there's going to be a lot of nerves, but I think we have leaders in different positions. We're going to have experience in different places on the pitch so we hope that it will help with the nerves quite a lot.

(Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We're hoping to be brave on the pitch and come with an attitude to give it all.

With Åland having a much younger squad combined with there having been six years since the last Island Games, Martell expressed that it is difficult to set targets for the Games.

"It's hard to set a goal as there's been many years since there has been one of these Island Games," he said.

"We know that women's football has evolved massively in the last ten years in so many places around the world. Our only outspoken goal is that we go in and give it our all and we want to come home with no regrets.

Early coaching career - "I felt there was a lack of seriousness on the girls side"

Martell has been a coach in Åland for several years now. However, this will be his first Island Games.

He explained to VAVEL how he became a coach and how he got involved with the women's football side of things in Åland.

"It's the classic old story that I got injured quite early in my own football career," he explained.

"Of course like everyone else I'd like to think I would've been a pro had that not happened but probably not the case.

"I moved here around 12 years ago. I got involved in women's football for Åland United. I've also been doing administrative work being chairman of the club for a couple of years.

"I've been around the team for about six or seven years. From there I started coaching junior football.

"I felt there was a lack of seriousness on the girls side compared to the men's side, and I felt like wanted to contribute on the coaching part as well, not only as a board member.

"I've mostly been doing my coaching on the grassroots level, not so much at the highest level.

"These are the players that I started coaching back in the day are now at that age where they're in the squad right now.

"One of the reasons probably that Pille (Raadik) asked me to join is because she has coached and played with a lot of the older players, and for me I'm the other guy who has been involved with most of the age groups who are in the team right now, so we are the two most knowledgeable about the players.

He also spoke about the rapid growth in the interest of women's football in recent times, and feels that it has not got the level he was hoping for in Finland.

Whilst Åland United are competing on the national stage, having qualified for the early stages of the UEFA Women's Champions League in recent years, he feels there is still more to be done to compete with other countries in Europe.

"I would say more on a global scale," he stated.

"I would've liked to have seen the same sort of development in Finland.

"We're involved with the league and the league is trying to evolve."

"On a national level not as much as we've hoped for, but you definitely see it on a global level. We're one of the teams who are getting players from abroad with Åland United. One clear thing you is the prices going up like crazy now, and you see all these different leagues competing for the same players, so there's a lot more competition.

(Photo by Richard Juilliart - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"You see a different attitude in the younger players that they actually see a valid career path becoming a professional women's football player that they didn't see six or seven years ago.

"Now you have superstars, everything is broadcasted so you see the attitude change.

Going into a first Island Games

For Martell, this will be the first time that he will be at an Island Games with the Åland squad.

He spoke to VAVEL about what he is expecting, and the difficulties of preparing for the challenge of the other islands.

"This is my first one going there," he said.

"My only experience really is following the games in previous years.

"We know we're in the group with four teams, which means we get one more game than the other groups, so we're looking to rotate our squad as much as possible.

"Scouting is of course a little bit tricky not knowing the squads, so you look at history. But that can be a dangerous path to assume that some teams are going to be weaker than some other teams. There's been a lot of development in different countries which makes it even harder.

"We know about how I've been involved with Åland United and our head coach Pille Raadik had been player-captain there for over ten years, so we have a fairly good sense about the top level in Europe.

"But this is more of a dark area when you're talking about all these small islands, and you never know."

Åland Women's Football Fixtures

Åland have been placed in the group of four in the women's event, where they will face Jersey, Hitra and Bermuda in Group A.

They face Hitra in their opening game at Northfield, in a 14:30 BST kick-off on July 9th, before facing Jersey a day later (July 10th) at College Field in a 10:30 BST kick-off.

Their final game in the group will be against Bermuda on July 11th, in a 14:30 BST kick-off at College Field.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.