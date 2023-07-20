Australia vs Republic of Ireland: 2023 Women's World Cup Group B Preview

Australia aim to kick off their home tournament on a high as debutants Republic of Ireland are visitors for the Matildas' opening game in Sydney.

A nation waits with the Aussies one of the contenders to win the entire tournament this summer. On the other hand, the Girls in Green are getting their first taste of World Cup football with this being their debut appearance in the finals of this competition.

The Matildas will have ambitions of progressing into the latter stages of the competition, but their first hurdle is to overcome a challenging group that features both Canada and Nigeria who play on Friday as well as Ireland.

Ireland came out winners the last time the two sides met, securing a shock 3-2 win in 2021 at Tallaght Stadium in a friendly.

Team News

Australia

Being at the start of a tournament with the squads picked recently, there are not too many injury concerns in either camp.

Tameka Yallop did, however, come off in Australia's final friendly against France with an injury so will be a doubt for the opener.

The rest of the Australian squad should be available for selection though with several big name players such as Sam Kerr and Caitlin Food looking to propel their country into the latter stages of the tournament.

Australia only have one injury worry ahead of their opener. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland

After what could never be described as a friendly against Colombia in Brisbane, the Girls in Green decided to finish the game with about twenty minutes played in total due to the match becoming "overly physical" due to the Football Association of Ireland.

Head Coach Vera Pauw said that her players were "fearing for their bodies" during the Colombia practice and it is only lucky that there were not more players injured apart from Denise O'Sullivan, and the Irish camp will hope to have her shin injury relieved ahead of the opener.

Ireland have become notorious for their strong defence, so a five at the back approach would look to nullify the hosts' countless attacking stars.

Ireland were given a homely welcome in Sydney on arrival from their training camp in Brisbane. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Fowler; Kerr, Foord

Republic of Ireland: Brosnan; Payne, Connolly, Louise Quinn, Fahey, McCabe; Farrelly, O'Sullivan, Littlejohn, Sheva; Carusa

Key Players

Australia - Sam Kerr

No doubt eyeing up personal glory with the golden boot as well as team glory in winning the tournament, the sky is the limit for Chelsea's Sam Kerr who will be captaining her nation for the second World Cup in a row.

She will be looking to start the tournament with goals, the Matildas haven't won an opening World Cup game since 2007 when they beat Ghana.

With 29 goals in the 2022/23 season, her aim will be to carry her club form this season into international football and lead her country to their first ever World Cup win.

Sam Kerr will be captaining Australia for the second World Cup. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland - Katie McCabe

Whereas Kerr has captained her country before at a World Cup, McCabe will be playing and captaining her country at her first major tournament - a fantastic achievement for the 27-year-old.

Playing her club football at Kerr's and Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal in the Women's Super League, the Kilnamanagh born left back, who operates as a wing back in Pauw's side, became the youngest ever player to captain Ireland aged just 21 in 2017.

Acting as a crucial part of Ireland's five-back, McCabe's athleticism allows her to do her defensive duties when the opposition are on the ball but also attack when Ireland have possession. Their counter attacks with quick wing back play could be crucial if they want to spoil the Sydney party and start the group stages off well.

Katie McCabe will be under the pressure knowing she is the first player to captain Ireland at a World Cup. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Sydney's Stadium Australia will host the opening Group B match with Australia set to have a bumper home crowd supporting them in the national stadium.

The 81,500 capacity stadium was home of Western Sydney Wanderers between 2016 and 2019 and is now the home of a wide array of Rugby teams as well as selected Socceroos and Matildas games.

What time is kick off?

The teams will get the ball rolling at 11:00am BST, which converts to an 8pm kick off local time in Sydney.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on free-to-air TV in the UK on ITV, ITV X and STV as well as being free-to-air on RTÉ 2 in the Republic of Ireland.