New Zealand v Norway: 2023 Women's World Cup Group A preview

Hosts New Zealand take on one time world champions Norway in the first game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday morning.

Eden Park is used to hosting some key games for New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team, but this time, it will be hosting the Football Ferns as they compete in their fifth straight World Cup.

The co-hosts haven’t played a competitive game in well over a year, and their form heading into this World Cup has been anything but perfect.

In their nine games this year, they’ve beaten Vietnam, drawn with Iceland and lost the other seven.

Admittedly, two of those games came against the United States, but a defeat to Argentina and a heavy 5-0 defeat to Portugal will cause concern for head coach Jitka Klimková.

The Kiwis come into this World Cup ranked 26th in the FIFA World Rankings, the lowest ranking in their history.

However, buoyed by their adoring fans, they will feel that they can conquer any opponent.

That first opponent will be Norway, a nation with a lot of pressure heading into this World Cup.

After a disastrous European Championships, the Grasshoppers have had a mixed 2023 so far, with two wins, two draws and two losses.

Draws with Sweden and France show this team is heading in the right direction under head coach Hege Riise, but defeats to Denmark and Spain will paint a different picture.

Ranked twelfth in the rankings, Norway do come into this tournament with a lot of optimism.

Without a doubt they are the favourites to get out of Group A, but it’s whether or not this talented team have erased the past that will determine how far they go.

These two have faced each other five times in the last decade; with Norway winning three, New Zealand one, and drawing the other time.

Their last meeting came in June 2022, with Norway coming out on top 2-0. Ada Hegerberg and Guro Bergsvand scoring the goals to seal the win for the Norwegians.

Team News

New Zealand

New Zealand have suffered no injury concerns heading into this first game.

In terms of the 23-woman squad that Klimková has chosen, there may be some surprise in the defensive area.

Glasgow City’s Meikayla Moore made herself unavailable for the tournament, while Anna Green, who has 82 caps to her name, was not selected.

Nonetheless, this is a squad that has players playing across the world, and they will be excited to show what they can do this summer.

Norway

Like their opponents, Norway have no injury concerns going into this game.

There might be question marks over some of the players not going to this tournament.

While Manchester United’s Maria Thorisdottir didn’t have a sublime European Championships, her experience could have helped this relatively young defence.

Other than that, Riise has picked all the big names, and in the midfield and forward positions, it’s impossible not to get excited about Norway’s chances.

Predicted Line-up

New Zealand

Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, Riley; Hassett, Steinmetz, Percival; Jale, Wilkinson, Hand. (4-3-3)

Norway

Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, T. Hansen; Risa, Engen; C. Hansen, Maanum, Reiten; Hegerberg. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

New Zealand – Ali Reily

If New Zealand are to come through this group, defence is going to be vital for them, and Ali Reily will be the driving force for them.

Playing her club football for Angel City in the NWSL, Riley is the Football Ferns’ captain and will be heading to her fifth World Cup.

Born in the USA and having played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Riley has the experience to deal with these tricky Norwegian forwards, and she will be hoping to guide her country out of the group stages for the first time ever.

Norway – Frida Maanum

Maanum is coming off an exceptional season for Arsenal, and if she can carry on her form into this World Cup, Norway will be a difficult beast to contain.

Expected to play in the number ten role, the way that she can feed balls through to the likes of Guro Reiten, Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg could be spellbinding to watch.

If she ticks, Norway tick, and that’s why she is certainly one to watch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 08:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer.