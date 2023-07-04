The World Cup Underdogs Make Their Debut; Ireland's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Preview

Republic of Ireland players huddle before the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Zambia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland travel to the land down under for their first ever participation in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Girls in Green will be entering this competition as the 'underdogs', however their talent within the squad is something that cannot be looked past and they will be looking to create a great debut.

It's not going to be an easy ride for the Irish though, with hosts Australia in their group as well as Canada who are ranked 7th in the world and Nigeria.

The ROI women's national team have had a bumpy past few years to find somewhat equality between them and the men. In 2017, the squad threatened to boycott their match against Slovakia to demand better treatment from the FAI. There were agreements on improvement and from then the boycott threats were lifted.

Women's football has been on the rise the past couple of years in Ireland with increased viewing figures and attendances. These increases are down to the players being role models for young women who are now deciding to start playing after seeing players such as Katie McCabe who is playing at a top club.

Qualification

The Girls in Green made history with their dramatic qualification for their first World Cup.

It came down to their final game against Scotland in October last year. Panic set in when Scotland were awarded a penalty within the first 15 minutes of the game, however it was goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan's time to shine as she made possibly the biggest save of her career.

Ireland celebrate at full time during a FIFA Women's World Cup playoff match between Scotland and Ireland at Hampden Park, on October 11, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Amber Barrett then found the back of the net in the second half, having only been on the pitch for six minutes. When the final whistle blew, the passion came pouring out from manager Vera Paw and goalscorer Barrett who fell to her knees.

This concluded with Ireland finishing second in their group, behind Sweden, ready to make their World Cup debut.

Squad Selection

Vera Paw recently released her some-what controversial squad to bring down under, leaving out a couple of key players.

Most notably, Jamie Finn and Leanne Kiernan missed out on a place to play with the Girls in Green this summer despite their strong abilities.

It is clearly tough for managers to whittle the squad down and it is highly unlikely for all fans to be content with the squad, however these are two players which most fans expected to see this summer.

Jamie Finn of the Republic of Ireland during team warm-up before the Republic of Ireland v Zambia International Friendly match in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup at Tallaght Stadium on June 22nd, 2023. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jamie Finn, the defensive midfielder, has had a great season at Birmingham City showing her versatility and athleticism.

Leanne Kiernan, another player unlucky to miss out, plays for Liverpool and spent her first season with the Reds winning the FA Women's Championship. She plays as a striker both for club and country and has possibly been dropped due to an influx of younger players entering the squad and front line.

One of the youngsters in the squad is Abbie Larkin, 18-year-old Shamrock Rovers forward who received her first national call up last year and since then has had six appearances and one goal against Georgia in their 9-0 win.

One of the more experienced players who will bring expertise and talent to the squad is Denise O'Sullivan, who has 108 caps and 18 goals as well as experience across multiple leagues. This experience and range of knowledge on players can help the squad out with analysing opposition and strategies.

Player to Watch

With a wealth of experience and the countries youngest ever captain at the age of 21, Katie McCabe is certainly one to look out for and is possibly even the face of the Ireland squad.

Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland women training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

She was named Arsenal's 'Player of the Year' for the 22/23 season and had a successful season including three goals. Known for her fiery personality on the pitch, she is bound to bring passion and authority to the squad.

Panic set in amongst Ireland fans following their friendly against France this week when Katie went down with an ankle injury, however it has since been confirmed that no major damage was done and she will be fit to start the campaign.

Expected Lineup

Brosnan (Everton); Caldwell (Reading), Fahey (Liverpool), Quinn (Birmingham City), Connolly (Brighton), McCabe (Arsenal), Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Sheva (Washington Spirit), Carusa (London City Lionesses).

With a tough group including the hosts, Australia, and Olympic champions Canada, it is going to be a difficult ride. Saying that, with the passion to get something out of their first World Cup and the talent within the squad, Ireland have a strong potential to make it out of their group.

The squad features hungry players who have proven already that they will fight to gain what they deserve. They will want to succeed for not only themselves, but the country and young girls that they provide inspiration for. I believe that this starvation for success can provide a campaign that they are proud of.