Jeremie Aliadiere: "Harry Kane is the only Spurs player who would get into Arsenal's team".

Harry Kane is the only player that would get into the current Arsenal side, according to former Gunners man Jeremie Aliadiere as he sat down with Boylesports.co.uk to discuss what Arsenal need to close the gap on , his toughest opponent, and which Spurs man would get into the Arsenal side.

"No Spurs player gets in the Arsenal team apart from Harry Kane"

The quality Harry Kane has cannot be ignored, following his goal in Spurs' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, he went second on the all time Premier League goal-scorers list, surpassing Man United great, Wayne Rooney.

Having become Spurs and England's record goalscorer within one season and to have Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record within his sights, he really isn't bad for what some people called a "one season wonder" when he broke onto the scene in the latter part of 2013/14 season. Aliadiere highlighted the quality of Kane, comparing it to the current Arsenal side, and the difference that his former club and Spurs have had this season.

"I can’t think of any Tottenham players, apart from Harry Kane, who would get in Arsenal’s team right now. Kane is a great striker, world-class. The only other player I really liked was Rodrigo Bentancur, every time I’ve seen him play I always thought he was great.

I’ve seen him with Uruguay too and he’s fantastic, but apart from Kane I wouldn’t pick any of their players for Arsenal."

"Nemanja Vidic was my hardest opponent and tougher than John Terry"

In his 94 Premier League Appearances over a period of nine years from 2001-2007 with Arsenal, West Ham and Middlesbrough, the Frenchman came up against some of the greats of the game in England. He was at the red side of North London during their time where they had titanic tussles for the title almost every season. Their competitors would often be Manchester United and Chelsea, meaning he would come up against the cream of the crop in the Premier League.

"My toughest opponent was Nemanja Vidic, or Ricardo Carvalho. On top of reading the game well, Vidic was nasty, he will get the ball but will kick your legs with it, step on your toe. It was always a tough battle against Vidic.

He was harder than John Terry, not that Terry was soft at all! I just felt with Terry, because I was quick, I could get away from him and make sure I’m never too close to being caught by him. But Vidic would not let you move away from him, he would be on you all the time."

"Arsenal need signings to close the gap on Manchester City'

In a Premier League title race, as we have found out recently, the first team to blink will often falter and thanks to the side from N5 dropping points to West Ham, Liverpool and Southampton before being beaten 4-1 at the Etihad, the title has been left firmly in the grasp of Pep Guardiola and Man City.

As the Cityzens chase a historic treble, with a place in the FA Cup final, a point clear at the top and the second leg of a UEFA Champions League semi-final to play, the whole of the City squad has been needed to be used to it's maximum as the season reaches it's climax and is often the reason cited, again here by Aliadiere as to why Arsenal can't compete with the Manchester Club.

'Arsenal need more depth in the squad to close the gap on Manchester City. Apart from last night, the previous results show Arsenal are just getting tired, especially Saka and Martinelli. Every time Arsenal conceded you felt they had that extra gear to pull it back, but lately that hasn’t been the case.

When we were 2-0 up against Liverpool, and then they got back into the game, we had nothing more to give. Because of tiredness, you realise that when you do have one of your starting 11 injured or off-form you’re looking at the bench and saying, yeah Trossard is giving you as much as Martinelli and Jesus but apart from him, unfortunately Smith-Rowe has been out pretty much all season.

Nketiah and Smith-Rowe are quality but unfortunately haven’t had match fitness. So to bring them in off the bench to offer the same as the starting-11, it’s tough. I feel we need to compete and we’re going to need to strengthen with the Champions League.

It’s not like the Europa League where you can just rotate in the group stage because you’re pretty much guaranteed to stay top. Next year they can’t do that or they’ll finish bottom of the group. He needs depth in his squad."

Credit to Premier League Betting for the interview.