Australia ready to kickstart World Cup dreams against Ireland

Australia - a country of pride, passion and hope.

"Our land abounds in nature’s gifts of beauty rich and rare," as the Australian national anthem rings.

But for the next four weeks, the world's most beautiful game brings the riches of football to their shores. The Women's World Cup is here; ready to inspire the next generation.

"Football is a simple game. Twenty-two players chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win," as Gary Lineker famously said. But in reality, it's not that simple. Germany do not always win and football is not a simple game - far from it.

Politics and moral issues intertwine with the sport week in, week out. That is only amplified within the women's game.

Women's football has suffered years of underdevelopment, underfunding and most importantly, misogyny. Yet now the light at the end of the tunnel is nearing, with the World Cup down under hopefully acting as a catalyst for improvements.

Australia have struggled to implement the potential of increased attendances within the Women's A-League, averaging just 1,233 during the 2022/23 season. Yet success on the pitch for the Matildas will inspire the next generation off it.

With Sam Kerr leading the line, Australia's dance with destiny kicks off against Ireland on Thursday. The opening chapter is already written, but as each page is written one by one, the Matildas will be hoping to shine a light on their talented group of players with World Cup glory on the 20th of August.

A new star is in town

Australia have always been a sporting nation. Whether that is from Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill shining a light in football, or to Shane Warne and Steve Smith leading the cricketing dominance down under - despite the duo being laced with controversy.

But now there is a new star on the centre stage, as captain Sam Kerr leads the Matildas into battle. The Chelsea striker has been in the form of her life in the past season, helping the Blues secure a dominant double in the WSL and FA Cup. Kerr even scored the deciding goal at Wembley to pip Manchester United to FA Cup glory in May.

Off the pitch, Kerr is rarely encapsulated by controversy, unlike previous Australian sportsmen. In fact, the 29-year-old is often seen as a role model within the women's game.

"We are very accepting of everyone, no matter who they want to be, who they want to love, what religion they are, what race they are, we are all together as one. We wanted to show the community that no matter who you are, you will be accepted," Kerr stated to Australia's media team in April.

But Kerr is not only an inspiring role model, she is also a key cog within the Matildas' system. The 29-year-old holds the Australian record for international goals, with a remarkable 63 goals in 121 matches. Her most recent goal came against England in April, when Tony Gustavsson's side stunned the European champions 2-0.

Recently, her twelve goals and five assists in 21 league matches catapulted Emma Hayes' team to domestic glory, whilst seven goal contributions in the Champions League helped the Blues reach the semi-finals.

In Australia's upcoming match against Ireland, Kerr will be at the heart of all attacking movements. Although the Matildas have sought to move beyond a “Kerr and hope" mentality, it is likely the star striker will still be given freedom in the final third - exactly where she works best.

When playing centrally, Kerr has demonstrated her confidence and power to drive at opponents and possess the skill, mentality and composure to challenge them one-on-one. A frightening prospect for defenders, but one they are often forced into.

She also proves strikingly difficult to defend against in behind because of her ability to draw fouls and therefore win penalties. Kerr often occupies half-spaces between defenders to utilise teasing through-balls in behind. The 29-year-old is happy to give her opponent an advantage when latching onto a through-ball, knowing she has the speed and power to still win the ball.

However, the captain is not only a frightening finisher up front; she also has the ability to drop into deeper territory and link play. Kerr is often happy to receive direct balls from the defence for Chelsea, knowing she can flick the ball past the defender to continue the transition. Her work within the midfield is therefore just as dangerous, as it provides Australia with versatility in an immensely competitive competition.

In a world where women's football is on the rise, Sam Kerr is at the heart of everything impressive within the sport. Her words off the pitch speak just as loudly as her actions on it. If Ireland want to isolate the star striker, they must be at their very best.

Ireland's resilience

Just like with anything in life, there are two sides to the coin. With the rush of excitement for Australia, comes great expectation. On Thursday, Australia face Ireland as strong favourites with home support on their side, but it will not necessarily be a one-sided story.

Managed by Vera Pauw, Ireland have become a true underdog story recently. Going into their first-ever major tournament, The Girls in Green have suffered from inconsistency. Most recently, they lost 3-0 to World Cup regulars France, but a victory against Zambia and narrow defeats to holders USA just beforehand have shown Ireland could have a pot of gold waiting for them at the end.

The Girls in Green adopt a conservative approach, with five at the back and two holding midfielders. Some may call it negative, but when Ireland do not have a star-studded frontline, it makes sense to utilise a pragmatic system.

“It is not that I love a deep block, I love winning. We need to be realistic. We have performed so well as a team and that starts with not conceding,” Pauw said recently.

Ireland's most dangerous player on Thursday will come in the form of Katie McCabe. The 27-year-old hardly needs an introduction, with her performances last season seeing her named Arsenal Player of the Year. A team full of firepower, yet McCabe was the one who stood out.

Alexia Putellas, Alexandra Popp and Alex Morgan. The list of world-class female footballers goes on; McCabe is no doubt on that list as well.

McCabe brings an attacking threat that Ireland lack across the rest of the pitch, but it is yet to be confirmed where she will play. Pauw's pragmatic approach has seen her utilise the Arsenal threat at wing-back, but providing McCabe with more freedom in the final third is another potential option. Wherever she plays, the message will remain the same. Katie McCabe is a serious threat to every team.

Australia face Ireland at 11:00 BST on Thursday at Stadium Australia. The world's spotlight is on Sydney as the World Cup kicks into life.