Aston Villa Women 2022/2023 Season Review

Player of the Season: Rachel Daly

Rachel Daly feels like the only right answer. After spending the previous nine years in the USA, playing in the NWSL, Daly signed for Villa in August. Despite being a capable at left-back – starting every game for England there in the Lionesses’ winning Euro 2022 campaign, Daly emerged as a striker for Villa.

Scoring two goals in her first game – a 4-3 win over Manchester City – Daly went on to win the WSL golden boot with 22 goals. Daly’s adaptability and link up with Kenza Dali and Kirsty Hanson have proved essential to the Midlands side’s success.

Unsung Hero: Mayumi Pacheco

There are plenty of candidates for Unsung Hero – Kirsty Hanson, Danielle Turner and Sarah Mayling certainly haven’t received the recognition they deserve this season. Left-back Mayumi ‘Maz’ Pacheco had been exceptional. Playing 90 minutes in most games this season, she’s been one of a few players consistently in defence for Villa – an area which has needed stability due to injuries.

Still just 24, Pacheco has wisdom and maturity on the pitch and the stats are there to support it. With a pass competition rate of 78.2% and an interception rate on the 81st percentile, it’s difficult to see why she isn’t getting international recognition.

Moment of the Season: 4-3 win v Manchester City (18th September)

The opening day of the season always provides some upsets but there was something quite different about Aston Villa’s opening game against Manchester City which they won 4-3. Ahead at the break, Villa showcased new signings Rachel Daly and Kenza Dali who got on the scoresheet, and it certainly was a statement to start their season.

There were plenty of questions around Manchester City’s potential after losing most of their midfield and some of their most key players due to retirement or European moves. However, some of these questions were answered when the WSL side that finished 9th beat the side which had finished 3rd previously.

Turning Point

Between the end of January and the start of April, Villa went on an unbeaten run. This included another key game against Manchester City – this time in the FA Cup Semi Final. City – who have won the FA Cup on three occasions – were the clear favourites but Villa had confidence having beaten them earlier in the season.

Taking the match to extra time, Rachel Daly scored the winning goal in the 97th minute to take the team to their first ever FA Cup semi-final. This felt like a key turning point. Their win earlier in the season was not a fluke and Villa were able to compete with teams in the top four.

Rating: 7/10

Aston Villa have had an exceptional season, making masses of progress. However, they have suffered huge losses such as a 5-0 loss against Manchester United and a 4-1 loss at Villa Park to Arsenal before the winter break. Although they finished 7 points clear of Everton, they were also 10 points behind Manchester City on the other side of them in the table.

Transfer Business

Transfer business was one of Carla Ward’s biggest successes. Over the summer, Ward signed the likes of Danielle Turner, Simone Magill, Anna Leat and Natasha Harding. Of course, towards the end of the summer, Villa attracted Daly and Dali.

Danielle Turner and Anna Leat have been particularly important, stepping up into roles which weren’t necessarily planned at the start of the season. Leat had to step up as first choice goalkeeper when Hannah Hampton was absent during the first part of the season. Similarly, Turner had step up into the role of captaincy when Rachel Corsie was ruled out of the back end of the season with a knee injury.

Magill and Harding had limited impact – Magill only making her debut in the last month of the season due to an ACL injury during the Euros. Harding tore a tendon in her quad in November and she did not make her return, departing at the end of the season. Magill, however, will play a key role next season as she returns to full match fitness.

The January transfer window was also productive, signing midfielders Jordan Nobbs and Lucy Staniforth from Arsenal and Manchester United respectively. Packing the midfield with skill and players with international experience enabled the side to develop into a much more cohesive and stronger team.

Next Season

Next season will be a challenge. Due to the success of this year, Ward has to maintain the level which the team has performed at. A few players have departed already but there has been minimal speculation as to who may join the Midlands club.