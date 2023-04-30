Gareth Taylor: "I'm demanding of these players, I believe they can do more"

Gareth Taylor of Manchester City during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 2, 2023 in Borehamwood, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor admitted he is "demanding of [his] players", as he believes "they can do more" in order to "go to another level."

Taylor's squad moves within touching distance of the Women's Super League leaders and noisy neighbours, Manchester United. The win against the Royals keeps City in second place, but just three points behind the Red Devils.

The Citizens conceded the first goal of the fixture against Reading, whose goal 57 seconds into the game became the earliest goal scored in the WSL this season.

Despite his team eventually running away with the three points in their game against Reading on Sunday afternoon, Taylor was very reflective about their showing.

Thoughts on City's Performance

Conceding an early goal can famously make or break a football match. City came away with the win, but Taylor was not best pleased with the start his team made. However, the team's resilience to turn the game completely on its head was noted as a positive to take away from the match.

"Obviously, we didn't start the game very well.

"But I thought we showed a good attitude to play our game and get our way back into the game. I thought after that initial first minute to minute 25, going 2-1 ahead, we were very, very good."

Gareth Taylor, manager of Manchester City looks on during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 02, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Taylor did note that despite scoring two goals in the first 15 minutes to take the lead, his side dropped off towards the end of the first 45 minutes.

"For some reason or another, we didn't maintain that between 25 minutes and half time, but we came out and started the second half really well."

City's second half started similarly to how Reading's first half did, as they scored a goal within the first two minutes of the resumption of the match.

"Second half, we scored a goal straight away, then we were able to get another. I was probably being a little bit greedy in terms of wanting a little bit more, especially with the amount of chances we had and the amount of attempts at goal.

"So, yes. Pleasing. At this stage of the season, three points are really important."

City's Mental Resilience

Turning a game around after conceding the first goal is not an easy task. City is not one of the most feared teams in the league for no reason, however. Taylor credited his players for their ability to maintain focus and their vision, despite the occasional setbacks.

"Great credit to them. As soon as we got to 1-1, I knew we'd go on and win the game. We just need to obviously be smarter at the start of the game, rather than expect things just to happen for us.

"But fair play to the players. They picked up the slack and worked really hard to get back into the game, and did that by being calm and composed."

Sanne Troelsgaard of Reading celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading at The Academy Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The Attacking Talent in the City Frontline

Each member of City's attacking frontline bagged a goal against the Royals on Sunday afternoon. Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, and the league's top scorer, Bunny Shaw, all put their names on the scoresheet, with captain Steph Houghton sealing the fourth. Taylor spoke on the importance of not relying on one player to score goals for the Citizens.

"Four different scorers today, which is good again, rather than relying on Bunny. So, of course, you would think they should be looking at that in every game really, because of the amount of chances we do create.

"Once we do get our build-up play right and breakthrough, we'll create chances down the top end of the pitch, for sure."

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor talks to Khadija Shaw #21 of Manchester City during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading at the Academy Stadium, Manchester on Sunday 30th April 2023. (Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Influence of Steph Houghton

Steph Houghton, over the last few weeks, has shown why she deserves to be called up to England's World Cup squad. The City captain's form is through the roof at the moment, having scored two goals in her last two appearances. She also made countless defensive decisions that kept the ball rolling for her team. Taylor spoke on her impact through high praise.

"She practices those free-kicks every day, pretty much. It's no surprise when it goes in. I think it's great, it goes to show young players that if you practice and really master the skill, then things like that can happen for you.

"But yes, really important for us that Steph has managed to score in both of the last two games."