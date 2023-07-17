Will Les Bleues' Day of Glory Arrive? France's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview

"Allons, enfants de la patrie, le jour de gloire est arrivé."

A line which will be sung before every French game at this summer's World Cup, the start of Le Marseillaise speaks of unity with the end goal of glory.

Fifth ranked side in the world, Les Bleues will need the entire country to come together and unite in order to reach the glory of the latter stages of the competition as they move into the Hervé Renard era.

The anthem then goes on: "Contre nous, de la tyrannie, l’étendard sanglant est levé"

The national team have raised their étendard sanglant (bloody flag) after a long hard fought battle saw them overcome the tyrannie (tyranny) of former coach Corrine Diacre who saw the floor fall from under her feet with a dressing room revolt.

Quarter-finalists at the last two World Cups, their best finish was fourth place in 2011 where they knocked England out before losing to America, eventually coming up short in the third place play-off against Sweden.

Drawn as the highest ranked side in Group F alongside Brazil, Panama and Jamaica for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, anything but qualification into the knockouts will be considered as a farcical return by French football fans.

Respected Renard takes reigns

Corrine Diacre's tenure as French manager ended with the dressing room being completely lost - players quit international duty with the ultimatum of sacking Diacre. The French Football Federation decided that the split in the squad had passed the point of no return and relieved the highly unpopular manager of her duties.

The FFF reacted quickly and appointed Hervé Renard to the position. Last in the dugout of the Saudi Arabia men's national team, Renard guided Al-Suqour Al-Khodhur to the 2022 World Cup as his side took down eventual winners Argentina in the group stages, shocking the world by winning 2-1 in Lusail. His side was known for a high line, quick pressing game that unnerved their higher ranked opposition.

He became the first manager to win the African Cup of Nations with two different countries as he guided both Zambia and Ivory Coast to the title and the former Cambridge United manager will be hoping his major tournament experience will come in handy for his first appointment in the women's game.

Hervé Renard will become the first manager to manage at a men's and women's World Cup in the same 365 days. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A Flawless Qualification

Like every other of the nine UEFA group winners except Italy and Germany, Les Bleues went qualifying unbeaten - winning all ten games.

Pitted in a group featuring Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Estonia and Kazakhstan, France finished their qualifying campaign with a goal difference of 50. Their largest wins were 11-0 and 9-0 wins over Estonia and a 10-0 demolition away in Greece.

With their closest challengers finishing ten points behind, there was no real chance of France not qualifying from a favourable draw.

Goals were not hard to come by as France qualified with a goal difference of 50. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Captain Renard to lead Les Bleues

Picking France's player to watch ahead of the World Cup is always challenging.

An exciting flurry of youth players such as national side newcomer Vicki Bècho who shone in her limited opportunities for league champions Lyon last season are combined perfectly with experienced heads in the dressing room - such as Wendie Renard, VAVEL's pick for France's player to watch.

A surname-sake of the new manager, 32-year-old Renard is one of the most decorated players in football. With 14 domestic titles and eight European cups to her name, the one thing missing in her trophy cabinet is a major international competition win.

Her leadership and solidness at the back combined with her aerial threat up top makes the skipper a handful at both ends of the pitch and immensely hard for opposition to keep quiet.

Renard's position in French football is mammoth. She was one of the members of the squad who walked out after they decided enough was enough for Corrine Diacre, but returned after the appointment of Hervé Renard.

Wendie Renard will be leading Les Bleues out at what could be her last World Cup. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Predicted Lineup

(4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus); Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Estelle Cascarino (PSG), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Eve Perisset (Chelsea); Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid), Grace Geyoro (PSG); Selma Bacha (Lyon), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Prediction

France's time at the 2023 World Cup will tell everyone if a happy squad equals success.

Unlike so many other women's national teams, Les Bleues convinced their FA to side with them in replacing the bizarre management team that put forward strange training drills and no real thought for player welfare, and mental welfare as explained by Wendie Renard in her pulling out of the squad.

With the players who pulled out returning and a new-found confidence under experienced Hervé Renard, there is every chance that the European Championship semi-finalists could make their best World Cup finish this summer.

Their world ranking doesn't really allow them to be labelled underdogs but they have seemed to go under-the-radar in the build-up to the tournament.

A record finish for Les Bleues is more than achievable. It's time for Renard's soldiers to "Formez vos bataillons" as his united side "marchent, marchent" down under with the hopes of a nation looking, in hope and not expectation, for their first bit of international silverware on their shoulders.