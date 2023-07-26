United States vs Netherlands: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E Preview

United States will face Netherlands on July 27, with both sides keen to pick up three points in a match that will likely decide the winner of Group E. These two teams both won their opening fixtures - but it’s the Stars and Stripes that currently occupy the top spot as a result of their superior goal difference.

Against Vietnam, Vlatko Andonovski’s side cruised to a 3-0 victory in a fixture steeped in history. Though the two nations had never met in a women’s fixture before, those of a certain age - or with a passion for history - will understand the complex politics surrounding the clash.

Sophia Smith bagged a brace in the first half to hand the States a comfortable lead at the break, which was added to in by Lindsey Horan in the second period to complete a dominant showing against the Southeast Asian nation.

Yet there will undoubtedly be an air of disappointment within the camp, which might seem like an odd thing to say after opening the tournament with a win. Despite managing 28 shots, just seven were on target - and a mere three found the back of the net.

Of course, the USWNT has become somewhat of a mentality monster in recent years and they will certainly not feel aggrieved by a 3-0 win. They’ll feel confident of adding another three points to their tally against the Netherlands.

It’s time to move on to their European opposition - who are still relative newcomers on the world stage. The Oranjeleeuwinnen made their first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in 2015, reaching the round-of-sixteen on their debut in Canada.

Four years later, they’d made significant progress and were able to make it all the way to the final in Lyon, France - but a painful defeat against none other than the United States saw them settle for silver.

Andries Jonker wasn’t in charge back then, with the Dutch team still under the guidance of now-England boss Sarina Wiegman. Regardless, many players in this team featured four years ago - and they’ll look for revenge against the Stars and Stripes down under.

Team news

The United States have no major injury concerns ahead of this fixture, and are expected to name an unchanged lineup from the starting eleven that took to the field against Vietnam.

That means that the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle are likely to start from the bench again, with the possibility of a cameo appearance in the latter stages of this fiery encounter.

The Netherlands are also able to boast a fully fit squad - we’d expect them to deploy the same starting eleven too. After all, if it’s not broke, why fix it?

But while the travelling squads may be fighting fit and ready for action, they are two of the nations hit hardest by the raging ACL epidemic that is proving to be rife within women’s sport. The likes of Mallory Swanson and Viv Miedema will be forced to watch this fixture from the comfort of their own homes, though they’d give anything to be involved in the on-pitch action.

Predicted lineups

United States: Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Demelo, Sullivan, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith

Netherlands: van Domselaar; Spitse, van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, van de Donk, Brugts; Beerensteyn, Martens

Key players

United States - Sophia Smith

Sophia Smith is the most in-form player in Vlatko Andonovski’s preferred front three, having bagged twice against Vietnam just a few days ago.

In tournament football, fine goalscoring form is arguably the most important attribute - and Smith excels. Not only did her two first-half goals send the Stars and Stripes on the way to victory, but she provided the assist for Lindsey Horan as she netted the third of the match.

Smith isn’t a secret weapon by any stretch of the imagination. Those with an eye for talent have been carefully watching her development in recent years - and they may remember that her debut came against this Dutch side in November 2020.

Netherlands - Jill Roord

Jill Roord is Manchester City’s only summer signing thus far, and the Citizens will get a preview of their new Dutch representative in this match. Roord has truly cemented her spot in the Oranjeleeuwinnen midfield, with impressive performances for club and country making her almost undroppable.

Roord has already tasted success on the international stage with the Netherlands, as they were crowned as European Champions in 2017 before taking home the silver medals at the 2019 World Cup.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The United States will take on the Netherlands at the Wellington Regional Stadium.​​​​​ The ground is home to New Zealand’s only A-League club, Wellington Phoenix FC, and boasts a capacity of 34,500 spectators.

Amongst the club’s supporters, the stadium is colloquially known as the ‘Ring of Fire’, but is also referred to as the ‘Sky Stadium’ for sponsorship reasons.

What time is kick off?

The action will get underway at 02:00 BST on Thursday, 27 July - that’s 15:00 for fans watching live in Wellington.

Fans in the Netherlands will have to stay up a little while longer, with the match kicking off at 03:00 CEST.

For those watching in the United States, the match will take place in the evening of Wednesday, 26 July at 18:00 PT, 20:00 CT or 21:00 ET.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer - with coverage starting fifteen minutes ahead of kickoff.

US-based viewers can tune in on either FOX Sports or Telemundo - with commentary in English or Spanish respectively.

In Netherlands, the match will be shown live on NPO1, with coverage starting at 02:15 CEST.

If you’re unable to watch live, I’ll be providing live text commentary and analysis throughout the match on VAVEL.com!