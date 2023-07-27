USA 1-1 Netherlands: A pulsating draw in Wellington

The USA and Netherlands shared the spoils in Wellington, as they produced a 1-1 draw.

In perhaps the most highly anticipated group game in this World Cup, Jill Roord put the Dutch ahead in the first half with a smart finish.

With the Americans on the ropes, Lindsey Horan headed in from a corner on the hour mark to salvage a point.

Both sides will still be favourites to qualify, but both will have to put in professional performances on Tuesday in their final group games.

Story of the Game

While the US decided to name an unchanged eleven from the side that defeated Vietnam, the Dutch made one enforced change.

Lineth Beerensteyn was ruled out of this game with an injury, so she was replaced by Everton’s Katja Snoeijs.

The Americans started brightly and bossed possession during the opening gambit, but there was always a threat from the Dutch, especially down the wing.

Victoria Pelova always seemed to be in acres of space, and it was she who was key in the opening goal.

Lieke Martens bought the ball forward before playing it wide to Pelova, who was completely unmarked.

Her first cross was poor, but the clearance fell to Jill Roord on the edge of the box, and she swept the ball into the bottom corner. The Americans were stunned.

But instantly the four-time champions tried to hit back. Trinity Rodman hit a first-time strike towards goal, but Daphne van Domselaar was at full stretch to tip the ball over.

We’re so used to seeing teams wilt under pressure against the Americans, but the Dutch certainly were not shying away from the battle.

Dominique Jansen tried an audacious volley from the edge of the box, but it dipped just over the bar.

Heading into the break, the Dutch were deserving of their lead.

The stats were in their favour too. They had never lost a game when Roord had scored, and they had a 100% winning record in the World Cup when they went ahead.

Could the Americans respond in the second half to break that streak?

Tensions were flaring on the pitch, especially between Lyon teammates Lindsey Horan and Danielle van de Donk.

Two minutes after the flare-up, Horan hit back straight away to get an equaliser.

The captain got away from her marker and headed in from a Rose Lavelle corner at the near post to bring the USA level, and they certainly looked in the mood for more goals.

The Netherlands were penned in after the goal and struggled to get out, but they created a guilt-edged opportunity for themselves with ten to go.

Roord timed her run perfectly and sent a low cross across the middle to Esmee Brugts. The midfielder took aim, but Julie Ertz made a stunning block to keep the scores level.

Up the other end, Sophia Smith set Rodman free with a wonderful pass, but one-on-one with van Domselaar, Rodman could only put her effort wide.

With their tails up the USA continued their push for a winner.

A corner fell to Smith at the edge of the box and her volley looked destined to nestle in the top corner, but Martens flicked her effort away at the final moment.

The Netherlands were more than happy with a point, and they bought substitutes on to protect the draw.

The US’ 13-game winning streak at the World Cup did come to an end, but they had to dig deep to get a point, a side to their game we don’t often see.

The US finish their campaign against Portugal, while the Netherlands will conclude their group stage matches against Vietnam.

Player of the Match – Jill Roord

Another wonderful display from the Wolfsburg midfielder.

A well-timed finish early on, but the way she can push forward, and cause problems is unique. There aren’t many midfielders with her skillset in world football.

She broke up play very well too and she has the potential to take the Dutch far in this World Cup.