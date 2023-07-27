Four things we learnt from Nigeria's shock 3-2 win over Australia at the Women's World Cup

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Captains Steph Catley of Australia and Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria attend the coin toss prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

This is the result of the World Cup so far, make no bones about it. Nigeria have sent shockwaves across Group B and the tournament itself, sealing a memorable 3-2 victory against Australia in Brisbane.

Nigeria's world stage woes end drastically

You'd think being an ever present at all eight additions of the premier international Women's Football tournament, it would build up some momentum and a winning streak, but for Nigeria, it appears to have done exactly the opposite, until this morning it seems.

Despite a lively 0-0 draw with Canada on Matchday 1, before kick off, Nigeria had only won two, of their last 18 World Cup matches, beating South Korea 1-0 in 2019 and Canada in 2011, both those wins came under different head coaches and with totally different squads, which tells you a lot about the poor fortunes of the Super Falcons on the world stage.

Nothing seemed to sum up their misfortune more than when in the 17th minute, Ellie Carpenter had tucked in for the Aussies, leaving Racing Louisville's Uchenna Kanu in oceans of space down the Nigeria left, a lovely defence splitting pass was played to her, but she slipped at the final moment and a promising, two on two opportunity was gone.

Nigeria and Kanu did get thier redemption in abundance however, sneaking in behind Steph Catley to bring the Nigerian's level with her 14th goal in 20 international games in a flying period of first half stoppage time.

They didn't stop there, the Super Falcons absolutely stormed out the blocks in the second half, taking the game right to the co-hosts, with Osinache Ohale and Asinsat Oshoala goals sealing a shock, memorable win for the Super Falcons.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Kyra Cooney-Cross of Australia takes on Uchenna Kanu of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Veteran van Egmond steps up:

Whoever had the task of filling Sam Kerr's boots in this the second game that the Chelsea striker will miss through injury was a tough task, but it was one that Emily van Egmond clearly relished.

Brought in from the start in place of Mary Fowler, for her 130th Matilda's cap gave the Aussies the lead in the first minute of a frantic period of first half stoppage time, in which Nigeria levelled the contest up at 1-1 after van Egmond opened the scoring.

The thirty year old forward starred in the first half, with 76% of her passes being accurate in an attempt to link up the play with Caitlin Foord, whilst getting shots off when she had the chance.

Whilst the result did not go the co-hosts way, van Edmond did no means disgrace herself in her performance to fill the boots of the 'irreplaceable' Kerr.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Emily Van-Egmond of Australia celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Group B blown wide open:

Thanks to this shock, fairytale result, Nigeria now have four points from their opening two matches, something which they would've surely snapped your hand off for, before the tournament started.

Facing already eliminated Republic of Ireland in their final group match on July 31st, their path to the knockouts isn't sealed yet, however they know a win against the ROI will seal their passage through to a World Cup knockout stage for only the third time in their history.

Australia on the other hand, will need to beat Canada, who also sit on four points and occupy second in the group, to progress through to the knockouts.

Having qualified for knockouts in the last four editions of the tournament, a post group phase without Australia sort of seems alien, when you factor into that the amount of support generated by being a co host, should the Aussies not get through this time, it really would be an opportunity missed.

Caitlin Foord of AusBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Caitlin Foord of Australia reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Chiamaka Nnadozie the star again:

As has been the case this tournament, goalkeepers are the star of the day, but Nnadozie for Nigeria, has now done it for two match days in a row.

Having saved a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Canada in their first game, she was in the way of pretty much everything the Aussies had to throw at her, making six saves, five from inside the box and arguably the most important of all, in the eleventh minute of added on time at the end, every single yellow shirt forward, the ball dropped to Carpenter who dashed her effort goalwards but the Super Falcons keeper gratefully fell on the ball, to spark jubilant scenes.

Thanks to the goalkeepers heroics, they became the first Africian team to win at this World Cup, and the first time they've won at the World Cup in their history after going a goal behind in easily the game of the tournament so far down under!