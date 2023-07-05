Jill Roord Signs for Manchester City

Manchester City has officially announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Jill Roord from VfL Wolfsburg, the runners-up of the 2023 Champions League final.

Jill Roord of Netherlands and Elena Dhont of Belgium Battles for the ball during the International Women´s Friendly match between Netherlands and Belgium at Parkstad Limburg Stadion on July 2, 2023 in Kerkrade, Netherlands. (Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

This transfer sees the 26-year-old return to the Women's Super League after leaving Arsenal two years ago.

The addition of Roord to the Manchester City squad will aim to improve the team's midfield and add further stability as they pursue a better domestic season than their most recent campaign.

Since making her senior squad debut for the Netherlands in 2015, Roord has been a staple in her national team set-up, competing in (including the 2023 competition) three World Cups and two European Championships - winning the latter tournament in 2017.

Gareth Taylor has increased the strength and firepower in his City midfield, with his options including Yui Hasegawa, Laura Coombs and Filippa Angeldahl.

Roord's transfer is the first summer signing of Taylor's, demonstrating a great statement of intent after a season that saw City unable to reach the Champions League qualifying spots.

Jill Roord of VfL Wolfsburg in the tunnel at half time during the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at PSV Stadion on June 03, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

What Will Roord Bring to Manchester City?

A versatile midfielder, Roord is known for her intelligent play, technical ability and clinicalness when presented with a goalscoring opportunity. Her versatility means she can be deployed as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, and a deeper-lying playmaker.

Looking through her footballing CV, and playing for teams such as Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Wolfsburg, Roord is nothing short of a world-class player. A notable strength includes her ability to contribute to attacking play. In the Bundesliga last season, although not her best professional campaign, saw her net six times. The season before, however, she bagged 10 goals and assisted five.

Roord's exceptional passing ability sets her apart as one of the best progressional passers in the game. With her elite vision on the field, she not only has the capability to spot the runs of her teammates but also possesses the awareness to take up unoccupied spaces, making herself an option for her teammates positioned behind her.

As a midfielder, this allows the 26-year-old to dominate the game from the centre, constantly working hard to, if not progressing, then regain possession - arguably an area in which Taylor's squad has been lacking.

More details of Jill Roord's transfer are to follow.