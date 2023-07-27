USA 1-1 Netherlands: Post-Match Player Ratings

A second-half equaliser from USA captain Lindsey Horan ensured the Americans avoided defeat against the Netherlands.

The European side took the lead with 17 minutes on the clock. A superb run by Lieke Martens pushed the Dutch forward, before Arsenal winger Victoria Pelova set up Jill Roord on the edge of the area, who struck into the bottom left corner to give the Netherlands the lead.

However, a dominant second half by the US eventually would be rewarded. A corner from substitute Rose Lavelle found captain Lindsey Horan at the front post, who headed past Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to give the USA a point against the Dutch.

Here is how the players rated in the matchup in New Zealand.

Netherlands

Daphne van Domselaar - 6/10: In truth, both goalkeepers did not have too much to do, but newly signed Aston Villa goalkeeper van Domselaar did her job when required, but could not quite keep out the header from Horan in the second half.

Sherida Spitse - 6/10: The Netherlands captain did well to organise her backline, especially in the first half where they managed to keep out the USA. However, at times there was panic at the back for Oranje in the second half as the USA put much more pressure on them.

Stefanie van der Gragt - 5/10: Having been part of a solid backline for the Dutch in the first half, van der Gragt could not continue after halftime having picked up an injury.

Dominique Janssen - 7/10: Wolfsburg centre-half Janssen was vital at the back for the Netherlands, and cleared a goalscoring opportunity away after a Alex Morgan cross from the left, to close off an opening at the back post for the US.

Victoria Pelova - 6/10: Having got the assist for the goal, Pelova caused problems for the US down the right, but failed to make too much of an impact on the game in the second half with the Netherlands under pressure.

Jill Roord - 8/10: A superb finish by Roord gave the Netherlands a crucial lead in New Zealand. Having picked up the ball on the edge of the area from Pelova, the Man City midfielder struck a shot into the bottom left corner to give her side the opener.

Jackie Groenen - 6/10: With the Netherlands on the back foot in the second half, PSG midfielder Groenen did well defensively in front of the Dutch backline, dropping into a holding midfield role when required.

Danielle van de Donk - 7/10: Whilst she was quiet in the first half, van de Donk's role became vital in the second period of the game, battling for every ball in the middle of the park. It was an intriguing battle between the Lyon midfielder and Lindsey Horan.

Esmee Brugts - 6/10: Brugts showed a lot of skill whilst on the ball and had a golden chance to put the Netherlands back ahead in the second half, but her effort was blocked well from just a few yards out.

Katja Snoeijs - 4/10: It was a disappointing performance by Everton centre-forward Snoeijs, who after failing to register a shot on goal was substituted in the 71st minute.

Lieke Martens - 7/10: A brilliant bursting run by Martens played a significant role in the opening goal for the Netherlands, bringing the ball from inside her own half to create an opportunity for the Dutch. A goal-line clearance by the forward summed up a positive display by the PSG star.

Substitutes:

Aniek Nouwen - 5/10: It was a shaky display by the Netherlands in the second half when Nouwen came on, and with the panic came an equaliser for the US, after constant pressure by the Americans.

Damaris Egurrola - 6/10: Egurrola did not have too much time to make an impact but managed a shot at goal, as the Netherlands looked to go back ahead.

Kerstin Casparij - 5/10: Man City full-back Casparij only came on with five minutes to play but helped ensure that they at least saw it out for a point in Group E.

Renate Jansen - 5/10: Jansen came on with just seconds to play, so could only make little impact on the match.

USA

Alyssa Naeher - 5/10: US goalkeeper Naeher did not have much to do against the Dutch. Unfortunately for her, the only real chance she had to deal with was right in the bottom corner, giving her no chance in saving it.

Emily Fox - 6/10: Fox was not involved in the game too much, but played her part in limiting the Netherlands' chances in the final third.

Julie Ertz - 6/10: A superb block by Ertz denied Esmee Brugts a certain goal in the second half, ensuring the US came away with at least a point in Group E.

Naomi Girma - 6/10: Another player who had little to do, Girma played her part in a solid backline by the US throughout the game.

Crystal Dunn - 7/10: Dunn was vital for the USA at both ends of the pitch. The full-back brought the ball forward on several occasions to push the US into the final third, whilst she also played her part at the back.

Savannah DeMelo - 6/10: DeMelo caused problems for the Netherlands in the first half, but was substituted at halftime despite her efforts.

Andi Sullivan - 5/10: With some incredible performances around her, Sullivan struggled to get into the game, but held her position really well as the US kept the ball much better in the second half.

Lindsey Horan - 7/10: A brilliant header by Horan in the second half helped the USA on their way to a huge result, as she looks to lead her nation to World Cup success.

Trinity Rodman - 6/10: Rodman had mutiple chances come her way, with the best of the lot coming in the second half down the left, but she dragged her shot just wide of the far post.

Alex Morgan - 7/10: Morgan led the line well for the US. The experienced forward created openings down the left for the Americans, and showed good footwork near the byline to cause problems for the Netherlands.

Sophia Smith - 6/10: Smith came close with a volley from the edge of the area in the second half which was cleared off the line, but also struggled to make an impact at times for the US.

Substitutes:

Rose Lavelle - 7/10: A halftime substitute for the USA, Lavelle made a brilliant impact, setting up Horan from a corner to give the US a vital point in Group E. Having struggled with injury prior to the tournament, Lavelle is showing positive signs for the US.