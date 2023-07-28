Argentina 2-2 South Africa: Post-Match Player Ratings

South Africa and Argentina played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Dunedin in the early hours of Friday morning.

Goals from Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana had South Africa two goals ahead going into the final 20 minutes.

But a wonder goal from Sophia Braun and a glancing header from Romina Nunez secured an unlikely draw for Argentina.

Here’s how the players rated in what was a highly entertaining game.

Argentina

Vanina Correa (6/10)

Had a pretty good command of her area and was quick off her line. Couldn’t do much about either goal.

Sophia Braun (7/10)

Not fantastic defensively but going forward was a different beast. Scored a goal of the tournament contender and really helped push forward the attack.

Miriam Mayorga (5/10)

Large lapses of concentration at times, especially for the first goal by not looking across the line. Looked clumsy and reckless sometimes too.

Aldana Cometti (5/10)

Lost possession far too easily for the second goal and struggled to contain the speed of the South African attack.

Eliana Stabile (6/10)

Probably the best Argentine defender on the day. Never allowed her opponent to get in behind or around her.

Daiana Falfan (5/10)

Never felt like Argentina had control of the midfield in the first half. No surprise she was off at half-time.

Lorena Benitez (5/10)

Never pressured South Africa and was often swarmed out of the game. Subbed off at the break.

Paulina Gramaglia (6/10)

Some bright sparks in the first half but was mostly restricted down the wing. Did see an effort clip the outside of the post.

Estefania Banini (5/10)

Hardly created anything from her number ten role and never really got into the game.

Florencia Bonsegundo (5/10)

Had some success at the start of the second half but couldn’t affect the game.

Mariana Larroquette (5/10)

Looked bright at the start, but never really got any service while she was on the pitch and couldn’t affect the game.

Substitutes

Julieta Cruz (7/10)

Really helped to bolster the midfield when she came on.

Romina Nunez (7/10)

Helped Argentina win the midfield battle alongside Cruz and scored a really smart header.

Yamila Rodriguez (7/10)

Sent in an absolutely sublime cross for the second goal and was the best winger for Argentina.

Erica Longiro (6/10)

Looked lively when she came on and harried the South Africa defence.

South Africa

Kaylin Swart (5/10)

Flapped at a few crosses and looked indecisive. Never really looked fully confident in this game.

Lebohang Ramalepe (6/10)

Cleared the ball off the line brilliantly in the second half, but needed to communicate better with her defenders, especially for the second goal.

Bambanani Mbane (5/10)

Seemed to lose her surroundings for the second goal, allowing Nunez to float in behind her.

Bongeka Gamede (6/10)

Restricted the lone Argentinian forwards throughout and didn’t really put a foot wrong.

Noxolo Cesane (6/10)

Solid in the full-back spot and not allowing her opponent to get past her on many occasions.

Jermaine Seoposenwe (6/10)

Did well to rob the ball from Cometti to set up the second goal, but that was about it from her in this game.

Refiloe Jane (N/A)

Stretchered off 20 minutes in. A real shame and hopefully it’s not too serious an injury.

Karabo Dhlamini (5/10)

Could’ve done better in the second half to stop Argentina from sending crosses into the box.

Hildah Magaia (6/10)

Really impressive in the first half with her speed and she intercepted everything. Seemed to fizzle away in the second half, however.

Linda Motlhalo (7/10)

Supported Kgatlana well up front. Ran out of gas in the second half but really good first half from the forward.

Thembi Kgatlana (8/10)

Best player on the pitch. Good close control, speed to burn, great composure, good movement. She had absolutely everything today and was a joy to watch.

Substitutes

Kholosa Biyana (6/10)

Didn’t do much wrong but struggled in the midfield when the Argentine subs came on at the break. Unlucky to come off early in the second half.

Tiisetso Makhubela (5/10)

Dithered too much on the ball and walked round the pitch at times.

Sibulele Holweni (5/10)

Was aggressive when she came on, and not in a good way. Too many needless fouls given away.

Melinda Kgadiete (N/A)

Not on the field long enough to make an impact.

Nomvula Kgoale (N/A)

Not on the field long enough to make an impact.