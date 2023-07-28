Panama vs France: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F Preview

France are set to progress to the knock-out stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as they top Group F and face Panama in their final group game.

Les Bleus sit on 4 points after a goalless stalemate with Jamaica and then a late victory over Brazil.

Their opponents find themselves rock bottom of the group, being yet to score in their debut World Cup finals.

Hervé Renard's side need just a point to enter the next stages of the tournament, and have impressed so far. Their joy at how the tournament has gone so far is a feeling a distance away from the emotions running through the minds of the Panama players, who have exited the competition already.

In fairness, the odds were stacked against them, and being drawn in the same group as heavyweights France and Brazil certainly did not improve their chances of progression.

However, they can be proud of their efforts. Qualifying itself was a monumental achievement, and they were not far from picking up their first point against Jamaica.

The 'Reggae Girlz' claimed all three points through Allyson Swaby early in the second half, as her well-timed header crept into the net.

Stopping the French will not be an easy task, but if it can be done it will be a real sign of progression and could inspire another successful qualifying campaign.

Team News

Panama:

Manager, Nacho Quintana said the tournament was "the beginning of the real project we have", as he views the competition as part of the long-term project of improving women's football in Panama.

This tournament is meant to be the 'planting of the seed' as such, with it showing his nation's capabilities and the fact that they can compete and go toe to toe with the world's best.

An unchanged side is set to be named after the narrow defeat to Jamaica, in which his side created a variety of chances in an affair that lacked end product for both teams.

That final bit of quality would have made all the difference, and would have made history the moment that the net rustled. It was not to be in either of their first pair of fixtures, but one goal on Wednesday will make one of the eleven gracing the pitch down under a national hero, and write their name in the history books forever.

France:

A point is all that France need, with them seen as one of the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy and rule the world.

Their all-but qualification means they may make changes for the midweek fixture, with Renard possibly resting a few star players.

They commenced the tournament with a 0-0 draw versus Jamaica, and just could not put the ball in the net. Fortunes changed against Brazil though, as it was clear to see the improvement in the forwards' performances.

Predicted line-ups

Panama: Bailey, Castillo, Natis, Pinzon, Baltrip-Reyes, Salazar, Gonzalez, E.Cedeno, Cox, Tanner, L.Cedeno.

France: Peyraud Magnin, Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, Karchaoui, Mateo, Geyoro, Toletti, Majri, Diani, Le Sommer.

Key Players

Marta Cox (Panama)

Much like the rest of her teammates, it has not quite gone to plan for Marta Cox this tournament.

The midfielder impressed against Jamaica and got into some great positions, but lacked composure and failed to get her country off the mark in their first World Cup.

The 26-year-old is living the dream of her and her late mother, with both of them desperate to see a Panama shirt with the name 'Cox' printed on the back of it playing in a World Cup.

Marta made it happen, and was crucial to her nation's successful qualifying campaign; shining throughout.

It is now in her hands to make herself a hero again, and write herself in the history books for the rest of eternity.

It's been a frustrating tournament for Marta Cox and Panama (Photo by Paul Kane via Getty Images)

Eugénie Le Sommer (France)

A key player for France is Eugénie Le Sommer, who was a real handful for the Brazilian defenders last time out.

The forward got on the scoresheet with a brilliant header, and was a nuisance throughout the tie.

A prolific finisher, the 34-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career, both for club and country. For Les Bleus she has scored 90 goals in 181 appearances, an amazing tally that is just short of a goal every other game.

With Panama being a much easier opponent than Brazil on paper, it will be exciting to see what Le Sommer can conjure up during the tie.

Eugénie Le Sommer celebrating her goal against Brazil (Photo by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Group F fixture will be played at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

What time is kick-off?

The tie kicks off at 20:00 local time (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

How can I watch?

The World Cup clash will be available to watch for free on ITV4 in the United Kingdom, and will also be available to stream for free on ITVX.