Four things we learnt from Chelsea's 2-0 WSL win over Arsenal

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Both teams walk out ahead of the during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Chelsea effectively put one hand on their third WSL title in a row following a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at Kingsmeadow.

Magda's Fairytale Farewell

Much of the pre-game build-up surrounded Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder's Chelsea farewells after both announced in the week leading up to this game that they would be departing the Kingsmeadow outfit at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old defender has enjoyed a trophy-laden six-year spell in West London racking up over 180 appearances in the Blue of Chelsea. The captain, who has held the armband since Karen Carney's departure in 2019 departs with four WSL titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and a Community Shield as the Swede brings a legendary spell in England to a close.

Before she got the chance to say one final goodbye to the adoring Chelsea faithful, she had the task of captaining the side in a London derby against Arsenal where a win could well seal the title, relying on Manchester City's result in the Manchester derby. Midway through the first half, Magda got her fairytale ending, tapping home Chelsea's second goal at the back post in what was an emotional moment for all connected with the Blues inside Kingsmeadow.

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea scores Chelsea's 2nd goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal spirited but defeated

It was always going to be a huge task for Jonas Eidevall’s side, missing huge players such as Vivienne Miedema, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, and most recently Lia Walti.

The Gunners bench included several youngsters which was a clear sign of how depleted the squad has become due to injury.

Stina Blackstenius, one of Arsenal's key players even with their strongest squad available, led a lone furrow up front and did reasonably well. She was tasked with carrying the ball forward whenever Arsenal broke on the counter and lasted about 70 minutes before being replaced by Jodie Taylor.

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal is challenged by Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

All in all though, after Katie McCabe’s penalty miss, the Gunners never really looked like getting anything out of the game, especially as that woke Chelsea up, as the Blues showed their ruthless, winning side to gain a vital three points.

Chelsea remains team to beat

As the Blues close in on a third WSL title in a row, to go alongside their third Women’s FA Cup in a row, it begs the question, what kind of team will it take to knock Chelsea off their perch?

Sure, it’s not confirmed yet, and Manchester United could still take it to the final day with victory in the Manchester Derby, but as we’ve discussed, Arsenal has suffered an injury crisis nobody could’ve foreseen.

United’s rivals, City haven’t helped their own case at various points in the season, notably gifting a goal to Liverpool in their 2-1 defeat at Prenton Park to Matt Beard’s side.

In the Chelsea programme today, the club profiled Wembley match-winner Sam Kerr saying “each one is getting harder” when referring to trophies and there’s no doubting that. It remains to be seen however at the time of writing who the WSL crown will go to, the winning machine in Chelsea, or Man United, who are desperately trying to spoil the party.

Arsenal needs depth in the summer

Not to keep harping on about the injury crisis that Arsenal faces, but looking at Eidevall’s post-match comments on Twitter from Tim Stillman, he said “we’re going to need more bodies in the summer, the league isn’t going to get any less competitive”.

With the squad down to the bare bones today, and in recent weeks in truth, the side from N5 will need to develop a clear strategy with regards to transfers this summer and identify some depth that they will be able to acquire.

If Arsenal fans are lucky, then 2023/24 promises to be another great season for the Gunners, five guaranteed WSL matches at the Emirates Stadium which can allow up to 60.000 adoring fans to see their heroes, and if Eidevall has his way, some new players that could turn into Arsenal heroes next term!