Brazil 4-0 Panama: Pure Jogo Bonito secures big win for the Canaries

Brazil secured their first win of the 2023 World Cup with a dominating 4-0 win against Panama in Adelaide.

A hat trick from Ary Borges and one for Bia Zaneratto sealed a comfortable victory for Brazil, who played some scintillating football throughout.

Marta came off the bench to appear in her sixth World Cup, but unfortunately for her and the crowd, she couldn’t add to her 17 World Cup goals.

Brazil’s next match against France promises to be a thrilling one.

Story of the Game

In terms of the team news, there were no shocks in the Panamanian eleven.

For Brazil, veteran Marta started on the bench, while Kerolin, who’s the second top scorer in the NWSL, started in midfield rather than upfront like she does for her club, North Carolina Courage.

Brazil started in electric fashion and created their first chance 40 seconds in. A loose pass from Panama was latched onto by Bia Zaneratto. She played through her strike partner Debinha, but Yenith Bailey made a good save.

It was difficult to see how Panama could get at this Brazil defence, as in the first ten minutes they had to deal with wave after wave of pressure.

Shots from Antonia and Zaneratto tested the Panama goal, but their efforts just floated over the woodwork. With five attempts in the opening ten minutes, it promised to be a long night for Panama.

The Canal Girls did try to play out from the back, but with their inability to string more than two passes together, Brazil were constanty on the front foot, and finally, they punished the Latin Americans.

Debinha made a blistering run down the left and crossed into Ary Borges, who peeled away from her marker superbly to nod home. The goal clearly meant so much to Borges, who was playing in her first World Cup.

Brazil continued dominating possession after the goal but didn’t create any clear-cut chances like they did in the opening 20 minutes.

They had hardly entered the Brazil half, but there was a sense that Panama were growing slowly into the game. However, that feeling dissipated in the final minutes of the half, as Brazil turned the screw.

Luana struck a well-hit shot from the edge of the box, but Bailey sprung into action and tipped the ball over the bar. A save of the tournament contender for sure.

But there was nothing she could do a few minutes later as Brazil doubled the lead.

Once again it came down the left. This time it was Tamires who crossed the ball into Borges, and while her initial header was well saved, she could tap in the rebound with ease.

Brazil are known for their flair and skill, and in the first half, all of that was on show in what was a dominating performance so far.

We hadn’t seen much of the Samba football Brazil are known for, but three minutes into the second half, we saw some pure Jogo Bonito.

Debinha made the initial burst down the wing and after a quick one two with Adriana, she swung the ball into the box.

The ball once again found Borges, but instead of bagging her hat trick, she backheeled it to Zaneratto who fired into the top corner. A goal created and executed from the Gods of football.

Panama did look slightly more threatening throughout the course of the second half and almost scored as Riley Tanner exploited the Brazil high line. Luckily for Brazil, keeper Leitica was alert and made a robust challenge midway in the Brazilian half.

But this game belonged to Borges, and she completed her hat-trick with 20 minutes remaining.

Substitute Geyse was the supplier of yet another cross, and Borges managed to glide her way into the box and nod the ball underneath Bailey. She became the fourth Brazilian to score a hat-trick at a World Cup.

The biggest roar of the night came in the 75th minute, as Borges was bought off for fan favourite and footballing icon Marta.

While the crowd were baying for Marta to score, it was Panama who finished the stronger of the teams.

Tanner had another two chances to score, but a miss timed shot and a good save from Leticia preserved the clean sheet for Brazil.

A solid start for Brazil, and they will head into their next match against France full of confidence.

Player of the Match – Ary Borges

It couldn’t really be anyone else, could it?

The way that she can create space for herself in the box is something we haven’t seen from many wingers so far this World Cup, and she is a weapon Brazil can utilise fully as the tournament progresses.

As far as World Cup debuts go, someone will have to go a long way to top Ary Borges.