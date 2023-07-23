France vs Brazil: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F Preview

Two strong sides will go head to head on Saturday as France face Brazil in a crucial fixture for both teams.

Brazil currently top Group F after commencing their bid to get their hands on the prestigious trophy with a 4-0 victory over tournament debutants, Panama.

Ary Borges grabbed the headlines with an impressive hat-trick, nodding home the first after 19 minutes, tapping in a rebound for her second, and then heading the ball inbetween the 'keeper's legs to ensure she left Adelaide with the match ball.

The pick of the goals however, occurred when Beatriz Zaneratto Joao neatly finished a sumptuous team goal. It was 'joga bonito' in its purest form as the players in the famous yellow shirt and blue shorts combination waltzed around the Panama defence, illustrating the flair and technical quality the Brazilians are known for.

The feeling of joy and relief was far from what the French were feeling, after a goalless draw to the ten-women of Jamaica concluded a frustrating start to the tournament for Hervé Renard's side.

Les Blues had 73% possession and 14 shots, but were held to a stalemate in their opening game of the tournament.

It was their first ever goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup, as they paid the price for lacking composure in-front of goal.

The two Group F favourites came up against each other last year, meeting in the Tournoi de France, where Les Blues defeated the Selecao 2-1.

Legendary footballer, Marta scored her side's singular goal from twelve yards out, and she came off the bench against Panama to make an appearance in her sixth World Cup finals.

They also faced off at the 2019 World Cup in France, as the hosts progressed to the quarter-finals in extra-time via a clinical finish from captain, Amandine Henry.

Team News

Brazil:

The crowd rose to their feet as it was announced on the tannoy that Marta would once again be gracing the hallowed turf. She had been struggling with a knee injury, but recovered in time to feature once again for her nation.

France:

Creativity was not a problem in France's opening game, converting those chances was. If Renard's side can conjure up similar chances, it is only a matter of time before the blues are up and running in their fight for glory.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Luana, Kerolin, Adriana; Nunes, Geyse

France: Peyraud Magnin, Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, Karchaoui, Mateo, Geyoro, Toletti, Majri, Diani, Le Sommer.

Key Players

Ary Borges (Brazil)

Who else but Ary Borges? The 23-year-old certainly made a name for herself on the biggest stage against Panama, and inspired her side to a convincing win.

The young forward has aspirations of keeping the flame ignited by Marta alive once the torch is passed on.

Her dominant display led to the Racing Louisville player being named Player of the Match after stealing the show; giving fans an insight into what she is capable of and the promising career she is likely to have post-tournament.

Borges will be hopeful of continuing her scintillating form into the weekend's clash and is certainly one to watch.

Ary Borges of Brazil celebrates her hat-trick (Photo by Fred Lee via Getty Images)

Kadidiatou Diani (France)

Despite the obvious lack of goals against Jamaica, Kadidiatou Diana impressed and evidenced her excellent positional awareness.

The forward was extremely unlucky not to score, being able only to spectate as her glancing header rebounded off the crossbar and onto the post, as it was made clear to see that it just was not to be for France.

The 28-year-old got into some great positions on Sunday, but could not make the desired breakthrough. Her performance was promising though, and she will be looking to put things right this weekend, with the stakes ever increasing.

SO CLOSE! Kadidiatou Diani came this close to an opener (Photo by Maddie Meyer/FIFA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Group F fixture will be played at Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane in Australia.

What time is kick-off?

The tie kicks off at 20:00 local time (11:00 GMT) on Saturday 29th July 2023.

How can I watch?

The World Cup clash will be available to watch for free on BBC One and iPlayer in the United Kingdom.