Which team will travel the most this Women's World Cup?

As the World Cup heads into its second round of group games, teams will be moving all across Australia and New Zealand to complete their group stage matches.

Unlike previous tournaments held in France, Canada and Germany, the distance across Australia and New Zealand is vast.

As a result, teams will travel distances that are far from ideal.

According to NeueOnlineCasinos, the Republic of Ireland will be doing the most travelling of any team in the competition.

With games in Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane, the Girls in Green will face a distance of 6901.3 km to complete all of their Group B fixtures.

This is 400km further than the second team in the travelling table, which is Denmark, who will fly 6581.48km.

Without a doubt, for Ireland, being placed in a competitive group alongside Australia, Canada, and Nigeria is tough enough.

But on top on that, to adjust to the time difference on the west and east coasts of the country is something not many teams will have to contend with.

It could easily be the difference between getting out of the group or not, especially when Canada, the nearest team to them in terms of travel, will travel under a 1000km less than Vera Pauw’s team.

Compared to the Irish’ near 7000km travel, England’s Lionesses will only travel a modest 1893.43km.

With games taking place in Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide, England are the team that has to do the least amount of travelling in Group D.

If England do win their group and Ireland come second in theirs, the two will meet in Brisbane, where Ireland play their final group game.

By contrast, the two teams that have to do the least amount of travel will be Zambia and Norway.

Both situated in New Zealand, which instantly means less travel than those teams based in Australia, Zambia and Norway will only travel 221.55km for all of their group games.

Two of the tournament favourites also won’t have to travel to much for their group games, and they are USA and Spain.

Both will travel 976.54 for their group games. If Spain win their group, they will stay in New Zealand.

However, if the USA win theirs, they will have to travel to Sydney for their round of 16 game, and potentially travel back to Wellington, New Zealand to play their quarter final game.

You can find the full list below of how far teams in the World Cup have to travel for their group games.

Distance covered at the 2023 Women’s World Cup (according to NeueOnlineCasinos)