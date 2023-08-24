Jeremy Doku signs for Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £55M.

Doku, who has signed a five-year contract with the club, becomes the Treble winners’ third addition of the summer after Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, taking City's spending over the £160M mark.

The explosive Belgian winger, 21, arrives as a direct replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli in July.

Doku rejected proposals from Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham, with his heart set on joining the Premier League champions.

He scored six goals in 29 league games for Rennes last season.

He will take the number 11 shirt vacated by Oleksandr Zinchenko and is likely to be in contention for City’s clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Doku is unlikely to be City's final signing of the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola is still looking to bolster his midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne having undergone surgery on his hamstring last week.

Today City had a £47M bid for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes turned down, while they are also said to be weighing up an offer for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who is reportedly valued at £70M.

'You can not imagine how exciting it is to join this team'

Speaking in his first interview with the club, Doku hailed City as the 'best team in the world' and insisted that his potential will be maximized under the guidance of Guardiola. "This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” he said.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team.

“I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I’m so pleased he’s joining us.

“In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations.

“I honestly believe working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him develop into a world-class attacking talent.”

Doku, who has been capped 14 times by Belgium, revealed that he spoke to international teammate De Bruyne about the club prior to the move.

“Yeah, of course I know Kevin. He's now our captain also so yeah as soon as he heard about the rumours (about the move), he directly sent me a message and gave me some info, (asking) if I had questions,” he revealed.

“And yeah, obviously now he's injured but he sent me a message and told me that if I have any questions and if I need him for anything, he's there.

“So, I was happy to hear that and it’s very nice. It makes it more easier for me, but I already heard that everyone in the group is good. Of course, it makes it more easy for me to join the group."

An electrifying forward

“When you’re one one-on-one with him, there’s only one thing left to do — pray,” said Thierry Henry speaking about Doku's ability.

Aided by his high agility and dexterous footwork, his ball carry distance of 356 metres per 90 was the highest of any player in Europe’s top five leagues last season, while he also completed more dribbles, averaging 6.8 per game, than any other player.

Only Vinícius Júnior (112) and Lionel Messi (103) recorded more successful take-ons last season than Doku’s 96 (Opta).

“As a footballer I'm quick, I'm strong and I like to dribble, (and have good) technique. So those are my abilities I like to rely on,” Doku said to the club website.

“Those are things that I can add to the group. Of course, the group is already a top group with a lot of top players, but I think that I can add that to the group.

“My dribbling skills, my speed and my creativity. Those are the things that I can add.”