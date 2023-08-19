Player ratings: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolves were demolished 4-1 at home to a high flying Brighton in Gary O’neil’s first home game as wolves boss and it was a game which contained many differing performance levels.

Kauro mitoma got the game underway with a fabulous solo goal which was followed with a goal from Pervis Estupinan and then a Solly march brace. Then in the 61st minute Hwang Hee Chan headed home a corner to score a consolation goal.

Here is how the players faired :

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa 3/10

Made just four saves with none being particularly noteworthy. His kicking was also poor and therefore scores very poorly.

Nelson semedo 4/10

Toothless in attack and a liability in defence, Mitoma thoroughly enjoyed playing against him today.

Craig Dawson 4/10

Bailed out Semedo a couple of times however apart from that didn’t look great, Julio Enciso certainly had the better of him throughout the game. He also lost Solly march when he tapped home Brighton’s fourth of the game.

Max Kilman 4/10

He lost a lot of duels today and couldn’t handle the dynamism of Brighton’s attack.

Ryan Ait-Nouri 4/10

A strange game for the left back today, looked a real threat going forward however missed a couple of big chances, one at 1-0 which could have really changed the game, was also somewhat of a liability in defence as he lost Solly march for the wingers first goal.

Pedro Neto 6/10

Wasn’t quite his day but looked threatening at times, an average performance.

João Gomes 5/10

Very average. Didn't do much wrong however didn't do anything special but at such a young age he still has a lot of potential.

Mauro Lemina 7/10

Was tidy in possession and won the ball back quite a bit, a key component in wolves good spell at the end of the first half. Is a large reason as to why the scoreline didn't completely reflect the pattern of the game, he's turning out to be a real steal for Wolves.

Matheus Nunes 5/10

Was generally ok at keeping and winning the ball as well as creating some key chances however a brainless red card towards the end of the game means he only gets a five.

Matheus Nunes walks off the pitch following his red card. (Jacques Feeney/ offside)

Matheus Cunha 6/10

Did well in getting wolves up the pitch and was integral to everything they did in Brighton’s half. Created three chances and one other big chance however he missed a big chance himself meaning he gets a 6.

Fabio Silva 5/10

Ok in the build up play today but did miss some key chances. He is still leaving wolves fans wondering as to why they paid £35 million for his services.

Subs

Hwang Hee Chan 7/10

Looked a real threat for wolves today constantly looking to beat his man. Got the goal as well.

Pablo sarabia 6/10

Some good set pieces but didn’t do a whole lot else.

Toti gomes 5/10

Didn’t have much time to influence the game however did nothing wrong so gets a standard 5.

Hugo Bueno 5/10

Not enough time on the pitch so gets a standard 5.

Fans 5/10

Good noise in the first half however the ground was mostly empty by full time.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Jason Steele 7/10

Made a fantastic save early in the game as well as claiming a few crosses and keeping the ball very well.

James Milner 6/10

Some good combative tackles but had to be bailed out a few times by his centre backs due to being out of possession.

Adam Webster 8/10

Composed on the ball and strong in the tackle a fantastic performance from the centre back. It looks like the Seagulls may miss Levi Colwill a lot less then what was first feared.

Lewis Dunk 7/10

Made some good passes and some key tackles however he should have headed the ball away for wolves’ goal.

Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk confront Matheus Nunes. (Jack Thomas/ WWFC)

Pervis Estupinan 9/10

Another outstanding performance getting a goal and an assist, he looks to have been a superb acquisition for the Seagulls.

Billy Gilmour 8/10

Looked superb in midfield today, won the ball back a few times and was superb on the ball, made the most passes of anyone on the pitch (69) all with a 99% pass accuracy.

Pascal Gross 5/10

Wasn’t his usual self today, lost the ball a few times and one of the few times his lack of pace has been a real issue. Won just one of his eight duels but did create some good chances.

Solly march 8/10

March added to his goal against Luton with a brace at Wolves and he made some very threatening runs, a fantastic performance.

Julio Enciso 9/10

Was superb today, constantly beating his man and got himself two assists. The Paraguyan also completed six dribbles in the game and has showed off his tremendous ability at both creating chances and carrying the ball.

Kauro mitoma 9/10

A wonder goal and a genius assist, a great day at the office for the Japenese winger who is continuing on his stellar form from last season.

Kauro Mitoma celebrates his wonder goal against Wolves. (Malcom Couzens)

Danny welbeck 6/10

Missed some chances and took a bit of time to get into the game however when he did his link up play was very good.

Subs

João Pedro 4/10

Played our of position on the left and didn’t look like himself.

Joel veltman 4/10

Some poor mistakes, losing the ball needlessly in a few areas but did make a couple of good tackles.

Evan Ferguson 5/10

Put himself about and win the ball a few times but lost the ball a few times.

Mo Dahoud 5/10

Wasn’t on long enough to get more than a 5.

Adam Lallana 5/10

Wasn’t on long enough to get more than a 5.

Fans 8/10

Made the trip up to the Midlands and were in good voice throughout the 90.

Officials

Referee 4/10

Got no big calls wrong and dealt with the Matheus Nunes situation well however there were some teething problems with the new yellow card rule, most notably Julio Enciso who got booked for giving the ball to a Wolves player so they could take the free kick as well as giving some poor free-kick decisions.