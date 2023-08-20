Foden puts forward case to fill creative void left by De Bruyne

One player’s misfortune is often another’s opportunity, and that could be the case at Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne’s hamstring surgery means he could be out of action until the New Year and that leaves a creative void for Pep Guardiola to fill in his team.

On Saturday’s evidence, Phil Foden could see this as a chance to properly reestablish himself as a first-team starter and chief creator. De Bruyne and Foden are different players but their skillsets are not that dissimilar.

‌“A player like Kev is so hard to replace. He’s one of the best in the world. When you miss a player like that it’s a very big blow. When we step up we do the job as well,” said Foden.

The way in which Foden took on the creative role was key to City defeating hotly-tipped Newcastle United. The 23-year-old’s hips, feet and head can be a troublesome combination for opponents.

His slaloming runs left Newcastle players trying to haul him down, while his passing set-up three good chances for Erling Haaland. Yet, his assist for Julian Alvarez’s goal in the first half showcased all his talent to perfection.

Foden popped up in De Bruyne’s favourite position, just on the right side of the Newcastle penalty area, to control Mateo Kovacic’s forward pass with sublime ease before cutting the ball back with pin-point precision for Alvarez to curl a shot beyond Nick Pope.

“I played more inside, [that’s where] you create more centrally,” Foden added. “I’m happy with my performance. I want to keep going in this direction with the high standards I set myself.”

Chances are that Foden will see more game-time given De Bruyne’s absence and also the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

The Stockport-born player has plenty of experience having been carefully managed by Guardiola since moving from the academy to the first team. He has already clocked up over 221 games in all competitions — scoring 60 goals — and is a five-time league winner.

However, Foden has been moved around the team by his manager and was left out of the starting line-ups for last season’s finals in the FA Cup and Champions League, although he came on to good effect in both. That may say more about Jack Grealish’s improved form last term than any regression on Foden’s part.

Nevertheless, there were injuries and an appendix surgery which resulted in spells on the sidelines for Foden. Now, with the chance to nail down a spot in a ‘No 10’ type role, his prodigious talents could be on show more regularly again.

“Phil can play in all the positions up front, he has incredible ability between the lines the way he turns and attacks the last lines, it is one of the best I have seen,” said Guardiola. “He doesn’t need two or three touches. I know how good Phil is in that position.”

“Managers adapt skills to the players we have, or the problems we have right now. Phil, I know how good he is in that position, how good he is as a striker or left wing or wing. I am happy because I have the feeling he is coming back.”

Guardiola praises players' mentality

Victory was the perfect end to a gruelling week in which City journeyed 3000 miles to Athens for the Uefa Super Cup. Adding a fourth trophy to last season’s triple haul, combined now with two wins to start their league title defence, showed Guardiola’s team may be contending with injuries but are not short of a robust mentality.

“We are not at our best, we still have to make a step, but that is completely normal in this type of period,” Guardiola said. “Here, the biggest difference is the team showed to me, and showed to the Premier League, we are ready to try it again.”

‌“This is the second game of the season but it is proof the reason why we won a lot is the mindset and mentality of this group of players, it is amazing and surprises me every time. The conditions we arrived in, a lot of injuries and no rest and how they ran and the commitment of everyone was amazing.”

Newcastle were unable to land a punch on City, despite arriving at the Etihad Stadium full of confidence on the back of their opening day demolition of Aston Villa.

The North East club have only collected two points from 19 games at City’s new stadium and were unable to show the best of themselves against the league champions. This was a reminder for them that for all their improvement there is still a gap to close on City.

“We can play a lot better,” said Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager. “ On tonight’s evidence there is stuff for us to improve. I am disappointed. We know we can be better.

“It is very difficult to press because they are so good technically, we were better second half but we were a bit loose. We go into another one against Liverpool, which will be similar, and there’s lots to take into that match.”