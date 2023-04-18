Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid: Clinical Los Blancos cruise through to semi-finals

An experienced Real Madrid extinguished Chelsea's sojourning fumes for the season as the holders advanced to the Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard knew Tuesday night signalled mission impossible. Without a win in his second stint as Blues boss, a two-goal deficit from the first leg already stood in his way of salvaging positivity at the club.

All could have changed had The Blues converted a succession of chances. N'Golo Kante's golden opening looked set to reduce Real Madrid's lead, while Marc Cucurella forced Thibaut Courtois into an early save in the second half.

Real Madrid produced warning signs themselves through an attack led by Karim Benzema. As wasted opportunities from their opponents continued, Carlo Ancelotti's side proved worthy winners in the second half when they gave Chelsea an attacking lesson to muzzle a palpably hopeful home crowd.

Vinicius Junior raced away just before the hour mark following a Chelsea corner, slotting Rodrygo in to put the game to bed. With 10 minutes remaining, the Brazilian striker doubled his tally, walking the ball into the net after brilliant, unselfish play from Federico Valverde.

The performance from the 14-time Champions League winners was one of experience, wisdom, and management. Their job was finished long before night, while Chelsea, despite much improvement, were a long way outside their comfort zone.

Story of the match

Lampard made four changes from the first leg. With a suspension and injury to Ben Chilwell and Kalidou Koulibaly, Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah came in. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz were reinstated.

Real Madrid made zero changes, and it showed in the opening sequences. Chelsea, roared on by all four sides of Stamford Bridge, beamed with energy, forcing errors in Real Madrid's defence.

Demonstrably, the message they were given was to start fast. N'golo Kante came close to relaying the instruction with a goal in the 10th minute, but his shot was skewed just wide.

All bark, no bite

The shot lifted the crowd further as The Blues banged on Los Blancos' door throughout the first half. However, as the fans' lips whetted, it was merely to turn over the page to a similar chapter.

Among the disastrous abjudications of the new ownership was spending so much on other players when a goalscorer should have sat at the top of Todd Boehly's list.

Chelsea enjoyed possession, and Reece James blitzed Real Madrid's defence often, but there was never any punch at the end of passages.

Real Madrid looked more dangerous in attacks as moments enveloping the 30th minute produced the warning signs of their inexorable luminance.

Although Lampard's side escaped conceding in the first half when Rodrygo thumped the outside of the post - followed by a Luka Modric shot on target - to end the half as they started, they would soon rue their lack of clinal edge.

Second half

With 45 minutes left to overturn a 2-0 aggregate scoreline, optimism of a miracle waned.

Cucurella was offered a golden opportunity to change the narrative within five minutes when, from six yards out, his rising shot was thwarted by a sprawling Courtois who narrowed the angle.

Next to try his luck was Kante again. Just moments after Cucurella's attempt lifted the spirit again, Gallagher nodded the ball back across goal for the Frenchman, who couldn't dodge Militao with his shot before the ball skidded wide for a corner.

Real Madrid punish missed chances

Chelsea continued to miss chances as a shot from Havertz fell straight to Courtois, and a subsequent effort from Enzo Fernandes whistled wide from outside the box.

If any team could take the pressure they withstood and then run away with a victory, it was Real Madrid. Lampard knew this; the whole stadium knew so. The urgent appetite for an early goal was an attempt to combat Ancelotti's game management.

But when Chelsea lost the ball from a corner and Vinicius Junior dashed toward the Shed End, the script felt prewritten.

The Brazillian slotted his compatriot in on goal, and Rodrygo opened the scoring by brushing the ball beyond a rooted Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Now with three goals needed for any chance of rescuing their season, Chelsea still didn't drop their heads. They played positively and looked to cause an upset by restarting quickly upon every pause.

But for all the bangs on Real Madrid's door, the response was a second Rodrygo goal with 10 minutes remaining.

A well-worked goal from back to front finished with Federico Valverde unselfishly plotting the ball in his teammates' path for the 22-year-old to walk in his 5th Champions League goal for the season, silencing Stamford Bridge.

Second-half substitutes Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk tried and failed to reward their fans with something to celebrate when they blasted the ball over with just minutes left.

The loss comes as Lampard's fourth in four games as Ancelotti marches towards a record fifth Champions League trophy as manager.

Player of the match - Rodrygo

Although the two goals came easily for the Brazillian, it was his attacking positions that rewarded him. Rodrygo often goes noticed alongside Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, but he proved again on Tuesday night just why he's loved by his fans and teammates.