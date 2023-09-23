We are a different Chelsea, says Mauricio Pochettino

The thought that Chelsea won the Champions League just over two years ago is one that seems almost preposterous given the monumental drop in performances which has occurred since then.

Five managers later, with a 12th-place finish last season, it seems perhaps obvious to say that this is clearly not the same side that reached the pinnacle of European football back in 2021 - after all, they aren't even competing on the continent in this campaign.

But for Mauricio Pochettino, it is an important point that he feels needs to be made, with all the questions surrounding expectations at the club being an almost never-ending barrage each time he faces the media.

"We should win every game because we are Chelsea?" he asked. "Yes, but we are not the Chelsea that won the Champions League or the Premier League.

"We are Chelsea in progress, [working] to improve, to find our way to behave and to perform altogether, many things like this. But I accept competition is not waiting for anyone."

It is that word – progress – that has become somewhat notorious amongst Blues' supporters, given the connotations many will associate it with (think Graham Potter's commitment to the vaguely-defined 'project', say).