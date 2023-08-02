Is survival an uphill task for the Blades? - Sheffield United Season Preview 2023/24

The Blades are coming off the back of a very successful season in the second-tier, where Paul Heckingbottom led the South Yorkshire based side to second in the table, getting automatically promoted alongside Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

However new challenges await Sheffield United, with uncertainty over key players that were so impactful last season.

Over anything, the goal for Heckingbottom’s side will be survival.

How they did last season

Bramall Lane became somewhat of a fortress last season, with the 28,000+ strong Sheffield United faithful witnessing 16 wins at home, and just four losses.

Goals were a common sight on their own patch too, with the side scoring 47 in 23, averaging over two goals per game at home.

On their travels, United’s form was more of a mixed bag; failing to win 11 of the 23 games, as well as scoring 21 less when playing away.

The Blades remained solid at the back, home or away, with them conceding the second-joint least in the Championship with fellow promoted side Luton Town, who were also resolute at the back.

The goals in the side came primarily from Scottish forward Oli McBurnie, who finally showed consistent performances that lived up to his price tag and expectations.

McBurnie, alongside Iliman Ndiaye, netted 15 times in all competitions, with the latter also contributing an impressive twelve assists.

Manchester City loanee James McAtee was also often among the goals at Bramall Lane, bagging nine from midfield. He was deadly running from midfield into the box and providing an extra man up top for The Blades when on the counter.

The red side of Sheffield also enjoyed an FA cup run, which included notable wins vs Hollywood-owned non-league side Wrexham, who forced the Championship club into a replay, as well as a 1-0 win vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The run went to Wembley where the South Yorkshire side were expectedly unravelled against a star-studded Manchester City side.

Outgoings

Sheffield United are going into the new season with the huge predicament of their leading goal scorer and assist provider leaving the club.

Iliman Ndiaye was at the forefront of the Blades’ success last season, scoring many pivotal goals, including a great strike in the FA Cup to send Spurs packing their bags.

The Senegalese international will now be applying his trade in Ligue 1 for Olympique de Marseille, who finished third last season. It is reported by Sky Sports that the fee for the 23-year-old is around £20 million.

Another source of goals and creativity last season is also not likely to rejoin with the squad after the end of his loan; James McAtee is expected to be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans for the English and European champions.

The 20-year-old made twelve goal contributions in the Championship last season and was pivotal in the midfield, alongside fellow City loanee Tommy Doyle, who is also not expected to return to Bramall Lane.

After an eight year stint at the club, Blades legend Billy Sharp has also left the club ahead of the new season.

Despite only contributing two goals in the league last season from attack, it can not be underestimated the positive impact he had on the dressing room, and that could affect morale going into this Premier League season. Joining Billy Sharp in leaving United are Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell.

New signings

Incomings for Sheffield United have been light in numbers so far this summer, with just three coming through the doors of Bramall Lane so far.

There is a clear philosophy in regard to the signings so far this season, with the arrivals having an average age of 21.3; a clear sign that The Blades are building for the future.

French under-21 international Yasser Larouci was the first signing to be made, with the left-back signing on loan from Troyes.

With full-back Enda Stevens moving on before the new campaign, it is understood that this signing is to bolster the position he left vacant.

The 22-year-old has heaps of experience, playing 42 games in Ligue 1, and is also familiar with the English game, coming through the Youth set-up at Liverpool.

Midfielder Anis Slimane was the second signing, who has 29 caps for the Tunisian international side to his name. The 22-year-old arrived from Danish side Bröndby IF for a reported fee of €1.1m after four years at the Scandinavian club.

Sheffield United’s second arrival of the summer, Slimane, also has experience in European competitions during his time in Denmark. This includes six Europa League appearances, including two against finalists Rangers, in which Slimane started the away leg, losing 2-0 at Ibrox.

The signing has been made as a replacement for James McAtee, who is not expected to return to the club. Bénie Traoré also joins for a reported fee of €4.6m from Swedish side Häcken, making the striker the Blades’ most expensive signing so far this window.

The Ivory Coast under-23 international joins after an incredibly impressive 12 goals in 14 games in the Allsvenskan.

Manager

This will be the second full season in charge of The Blades for Paul Heckingbottom, who will be hoping for an improved Premier League campaign in comparison to the 2020/21 season where he oversaw United get relegated as interim boss from March 2021.

Heckingbottom wasn’t appointed as first-team manager until the sacking of former Fulham coach Slaviša Jokanović.

He took over in November 2021, where he led the side to 5th, however, they lost in the Play-Off semi-finals to Nottingham Forest.

It was a very successful first full season in charge of the Blades with automatic promotion clinched in April, but it will be an uphill battle to keep United in the Premier League next season.

Strongest XI

(3-4-1-2) Foderingham, Ahmedhodžić, Egan, Basham, Lowe, Larouci, Berge, Norwood, Slimane, McBurnie, Traoré

Expected finish

Survival will be a difficult task for Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom this season, reflecting on the loss of Ndiaye and losing key-men McAtee and Doyle.

With the fitness of Oli McBurnie remaining a concern entering into the new season, it is difficult to see where the main source of goals will be for the Blades.

New signing Traoré arrives with an incredible record, but will need to show he can do it at a top level.

Predicted finish: 19th