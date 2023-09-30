Emma Hayes speaks ahead of Chelsea WSL opener against Spurs

The Women's Super League gets back underway tomorrow, as all 12 clubs in the women's top flight begin their 2023-24 campaign.

For Chelsea, they host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, as the WSL champions look to reclaim their title again this season.

Blues boss Emma Hayes spoke to the press ahead of tomorrow's game in London.

Looking to build on last season

After a long battle with Manchester United women last season, Chelsea edged the Red Devils to the WSL title, beating Reading on the last day of the season.

Chelsea boss Hayes spoke about the expectation at the club and a need for a break during the summer.

"We've got a title to defend," she stated.

"I don't think I expected to be in this job as long as I have been, but I think that's a healthy attitude.

"I don't take anything for granted, including my position. Equally, because of the demands of the job, the expectations to win, I know how much it takes out so I was grateful for a long break this summer.

"I'm really looking forward to us open the season at home at Stamford Bridge.

"Our passion doesn't die. It evolves. There are different expectations which are placed on the team. I want to be more than just winning.

"We evolve, we have. We've seen that in our recruitment. I've been super impressed with our new players.

"I know everybody will give it everything they have this weekend and onwards.

"I'm aware a little bit of the way his teams playing, but they've only played a few games, mainly behind closed doors, so we have limited information.

"I expect to see an aggressive Tottenham come out at Stamford Bridge. They'll be compact, difficult to break down.

Need for progress in women's football

Women's football has no doubt progressed significantly in the right direction in the past few years.

More records have been broken in terms of viewing figures during the summer's FIFA Women's World Cup, where Spain would go on to beat England in the final.

Many discussions continue in order to improve the women's game, and Hayes had her say on what she hopes for the WSL this season.

"I've always have pushed and been an advocate of what we do.

"I hope we get a good broadcasting deal at the end of the year. I hope we get even more prize money so that we can trickle down to the rest.

"I hope commercially and marketing wise we stay in big stadiums. We all have to accept that it costs money if we want to be there. It's not a charity, it's a business.

"We have to start somewhere. We have to appreciate that to open a club stadium, you have to hire a set number of police, volunteers and stewards. That costs money to do that.

"Ticket prices across the board have had to raise.

"We've got world class players on show and we have to value that."